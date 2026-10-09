Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction AND 43 % Chance of Winning KAR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is set for yet another exciting game in Group B, as it will be Andhra Pradesh going against Karnataka. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground. Andhra Pradesh finished in the quarter final stages last season, as they now aim to get a strong start this time. On the other hand, Karnataka finished as the runner-up of the previous season, as they aim to win the title this time.

Who will win? Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Vote 0 votes

Facts: Karnataka has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Andhra Pradesh.

Shreyas Gopal, from Karnataka, has taken 48 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.79.

Shaik Rasheed, from Andhra Pradesh, has scored 783 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 78.30.

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Andhra Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Andhra Pradesh in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ravichandran Smaran, who has scored 1819 runs in 31 innings at an average of 72.76, and Shreyas Gopal, who holds 307 wickets in 179 innings at an average of 28.85. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 2083 runs in 54 innings at an average of 42.51, and Tripurana Vijay, who holds 57 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 31.43.

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 43%

Karnataka Chances of Winning: 57%

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Andhra Pradesh will be among the key contenders this season. The team finished well in the group stages last time and even made it to the quarter final stages before being eliminated. However, their opening match against Karnataka seems a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong. Also, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Reddy, who has scored 1669 runs in 45 innings at an average of 37.08, and Ricky Bhui, who has scored 5761 runs in 146 innings at an average of 43.64. Saurabh Kumar has been able to take 356 wickets in 149 innings at an average of 26.32.

On the other hand, Karnataka had a tough finish in the previous season, as they reached close to the title but lost in the finals. Despite that, the team is heading to this tournament being one of the strong contenders to lift the title. With the opening game being against Andhra Pradesh, it is an opportunity for the team to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Karun Nair, who has scored 9374 runs in 207 innings at an average of 49.33, and KL Rahul, who has scored 9232 runs in 213 innings at an average of 45.47. Shikhar Shetty has been able to take 22 wickets for the team in 16 innings at an average of 42.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be played at Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Andhra Pradesh. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is known for offering a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to extract the early seam movement, and batsmen will be able to do well when they settle down. Towards the final two days of the game, batting gets tough as the spinners are able to find more grip and turn. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka won't be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is at least a 5% chance of rain on the final day.

Sunny 55 - 60% Humidity 25° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 55 - 60% Humidity 25° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Player List

Team Form

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has shown some strong performances in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Saurabh Kumar, who has scored 2663 runs in 111 innings at an average of 26.63, and Kavuri Saiteja, who holds 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 24.45.

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has also shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Mayank Agarwal, who has scored 9286 runs in 217 innings at an average of 44.21, and Prasidh Krishna, who has taken 136 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 24.27.

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka First class Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Top Batters

Shaik Rasheed will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 783 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 78.30.

Ravichandran Smaran will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 950 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 86.36.

Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Tripurana Vijay will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 36 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.01.

Shreyas Gopal will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 48 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.79.