Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Match Prediction BEN 52 % Chance of Winning DEL 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is set for another exciting game in Group C, as the next clash will feature Bengal going against Delhi. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. Bengal finished in the semi-final stages last season, as they enter the current season being the strong contenders. On the other hand, Delhi finished in the group stages last season, as they now aim to get a strong start.

Who will win? Bengal Delhi Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bengal and Delhi have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.

Sudip Kumar Gharami, from Bengal, has scored 811 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.07.

Money Grewal, from Delhi, has taken 18 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.30.

Bengal vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Delhi with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has scored 2745 runs in 72 innings at an average of 40.97, and Mohammed Shami, who holds 384 wickets in 188 innings at an average of 26.28. On the other hand, Delhi will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 1079 runs in 16 innings at an average of 83, and Money Grewal, who holds 22 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 27.95.

Bengal Chances of Winning: 52%

Delhi Chances of Winning: 48%

Bengal vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bengal is heading to this tournament as the contenders for the title. Last season the team finished at the top of the group stages with five wins and no losses in the seven games they had played. However, their journey ended in the semi-final stages, as they now aim for a strong start. Taking the home-ground advantage against Delhi, the team will be able to get the desired win to regain its form. They have batsmen such as Sumanta Gupta, who has scored 610 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40.66, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 8564 runs in 198 innings at an average of 47.31. Suraj Jaiswal has managed to take 83 wickets in just 36 innings at an average of 18.13.

On the other hand, Delhi also didn't have a good time in the previous season. The team finished among the bottom in the group stages with no wins and one loss in the seven games they had played. Eager to get a strong start this season, their opening match against Bengal poses a challenge. They have batsmen such as Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 1355 runs in 29 innings at an average of 52.11, and Yash Dhull, who has scored 2786 runs in 66 innings at an average of 45.67. Simarjeet Singh has managed to take 58 wickets for the team in 30 innings at an average of 29.15.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bengal vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bengal and Delhi will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, which gives them the home-ground advantage. This venue is yet to host any Test match, as it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to do well at the start of the game, as the batsmen will be able to take advantage of the true bounce and carry later when they settle. As the match progresses, the pitch starts to favour the spinners on the final two days. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bengal and Delhi won't be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is a 15% chance of rain on the final day.

Sunny (Mostly Cloudy on Day 4) 64 - 68% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny (Mostly Cloudy on Day 4) 64 - 68% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Bengal and Delhi Player List

Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has shown some brilliant performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 1408 runs in 50 innings at an average of 31.28, and Akash Deep, who has taken 175 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 25.33.

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 1564 runs in 60 innings at an average of 28.43, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 212 wickets in 131 innings at an average of 29.66.

Bengal vs Delhi Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani Bengal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Delhi Top Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami will be a key batsman for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 811 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.07.

Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 949 runs for the team in his last 7 games at an average of 105.44.

Bengal vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.69.

Money Grewal will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.30.