Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
MUM
57%
Chance of Winning
CHA
43%
Parimatch
Ranji Trophy
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Mumbai and Chandigarh will be facing each other for the first time in Ranji Trophy.
- Siddhesh Lad, from Mumbai, has scored 858 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 61.29.
- Jagjit Singh, from Chandigarh, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.40.
Mumbai vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning
Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 5623 runs in 135 innings at an average of 44.27, and Shams Mulani, who has taken 279 wickets in 111 innings at an average of 24.56. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 3992 runs in 108 innings at an average of 38.38, and Jagjit Singh, who holds 100 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 24.91.
- Mumbai Chances of Winning: 57%
- Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 43%
Mumbai vs Chandigarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Mumbai will be heading to the new edition of Ranji Trophy being the favourites to win. Last season, the team finished at the top of the Group D standings with four wins and no losses in seven games they had played. But their campaign came to an end in the quarter finals itself. In the opening game against Chandigarh, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 4968 runs in 97 innings at an average of 54, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 5159 runs in 94 innings at an average of 63.69. Tushar Deshpande has been able to take 134 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 28.67.
On the other hand, Chandigarh didn't have a good time in the last edition. The team finished at the bottom of the Group C standings with one win and five losses in the seven games they had played. However, their opening match against Mumbai will be a challenge, as their recent form in this format of the game has not been good. They have batsmen such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 580 runs in 12 innings at an average of 48.33, and Arjit Pannu, who has scored 365 runs in 21 innings at an average of 19.21. Nishunk Birla has been able to take 52 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 29.23.
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Mumbai vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction
The match between Mumbai and Chandigarh will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Mumbai. This venue has hosted a total of 29 Tests, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and 9 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 331, but it increases to 335 in the second innings, falling to 206 in the third innings and 128 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Mumbai and Chandigarh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Mumbai and Chandigarh Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anand Akash
wicket keeper
Azad Arjun
batsman
Deshpande Tushar
bowler
Bawa Raj Angad
all rounder
Dias Royston
bowler
Bhambri Shivam
batsman
Dsouza Sylvester
bowler
Birla Nishunk
no information yet
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Bishnoi Raman
bowler
Herwadkar Akhil
batsman
Kanwar Anirudh
bowler
Khan Musheer
batsman
Kashyap Vishu
all rounder
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Kaushik Ankit
batsman
Kotian Tanush
all rounder
Lather Bhagmender Balbir
bowler
Lad Siddhesh
batsman
Mahajan Kunal
batsman
Mhatre Ayush
no information yet
Narang Vaibhav
no information yet
Mulani Shams
all rounder
Saini Abhishek
all rounder
Patil Sairaj
all rounder
Sandhu Jagjit Singh
batsman
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Sandil Karthik
no information yet
Tamore Hardik
wicket keeper
Sidhu Mayank
wicket keeper
Tarmale Onkar
no information yet
Singh Taranpreet
bowler
Thakur Shardul
all rounder
Soni Mohit
no information yet
Umair Irfan
no information yet
Thakur Nikhil
all rounder
Team Form
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 660 runs in 22 innings at an average of 30, and Mohit Avasthi, who has taken 113 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 24.23.
Chandigarh Team Form
Chandigarh has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raj Bawa, who has scored 923 runs in 27 innings at an average of 35.50, and Arslan Khan, who has scored 1554 runs in 43 innings at an average of 39.84.
Mumbai vs Chandigarh Head to Head
Mumbai vs Chandigarh
Ranji Trophy
Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai
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Chandigarh
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Mumbai vs Chandigarh Top Batters
Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 858 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 61.29.
Manan Vohra will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 607 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.94.
Mumbai vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers
Shams Mulani will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.05.
Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.40.
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