Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction MUM 57 % Chance of Winning CHA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group D of Ranji Trophy is about to have the much awaited clash in the opening round, as Mumbai will be going against Chandigarh. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai finished in the quarter final stages last season, as they enter the current season being the strong favourites. On the other hand, Chandigarh finished in the group stages, as they will now remain eager to start off the campaign with a win over Mumbai.

Who will win? Mumbai Chandigarh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai and Chandigarh will be facing each other for the first time in Ranji Trophy.

Siddhesh Lad, from Mumbai, has scored 858 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 61.29.

Jagjit Singh, from Chandigarh, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.40.

Mumbai vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 5623 runs in 135 innings at an average of 44.27, and Shams Mulani, who has taken 279 wickets in 111 innings at an average of 24.56. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 3992 runs in 108 innings at an average of 38.38, and Jagjit Singh, who holds 100 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 24.91.

Mumbai Chances of Winning: 57%

Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 43%

Mumbai vs Chandigarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai will be heading to the new edition of Ranji Trophy being the favourites to win. Last season, the team finished at the top of the Group D standings with four wins and no losses in seven games they had played. But their campaign came to an end in the quarter finals itself. In the opening game against Chandigarh, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 4968 runs in 97 innings at an average of 54, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 5159 runs in 94 innings at an average of 63.69. Tushar Deshpande has been able to take 134 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 28.67.

On the other hand, Chandigarh didn't have a good time in the last edition. The team finished at the bottom of the Group C standings with one win and five losses in the seven games they had played. However, their opening match against Mumbai will be a challenge, as their recent form in this format of the game has not been good. They have batsmen such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 580 runs in 12 innings at an average of 48.33, and Arjit Pannu, who has scored 365 runs in 21 innings at an average of 19.21. Nishunk Birla has been able to take 52 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 29.23.

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Mumbai vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai and Chandigarh will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Mumbai. This venue has hosted a total of 29 Tests, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and 9 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 331, but it increases to 335 in the second innings, falling to 206 in the third innings and 128 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai and Chandigarh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47 - 50% Humidity 26° - 37° C Temperature 16 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47 - 50% Humidity 26° - 37° C Temperature 16 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mumbai and Chandigarh Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 660 runs in 22 innings at an average of 30, and Mohit Avasthi, who has taken 113 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 24.23.

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Raj Bawa, who has scored 923 runs in 27 innings at an average of 35.50, and Arslan Khan, who has scored 1554 runs in 43 innings at an average of 39.84.

Mumbai vs Chandigarh Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Mumbai vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 858 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 61.29.

Manan Vohra will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 607 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.94.

Mumbai vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Shams Mulani will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.05.

Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.40.