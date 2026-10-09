Punjab vs Assam Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction PUN 52 % Chance of Winning ASM 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the Ranji Trophy is all set to have some intense encounters in the first round, as it will be Punjab going against Assam. This match will be played on 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Punjab finished the last season in group stages, as they aim to get a strong start by defeating Assam in the opening match. On the other hand, Assam also finished in the group stages, as they are looking forward to a strong start this season.

Who will win? Punjab Assam Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab and Assam have defeated each other once in the two head-to-head encounters.

Mukhtar Hussain, from Assam, has taken 21 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.27.

Uday Saharan, from Punjab, has scored 655 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 54.58.

Punjab vs Assam Chances of Winning

Punjab will enter the upcoming match against Assam with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Uday Saharan, who has scored Uday Saharan, who has scored 655 runs in 13 innings at an average of 54.58, and Harpreet Brar, who holds 23 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.26. On the other hand, Assam will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 3541 runs in 129 innings at an average of 29.02, and Mukhtar Hussain, who holds 145 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 31.17.

Punjab Chances of Winning: 52%

Assam Chances of Winning: 48%

Punjab vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab was not able to perform well in the previous edition of this tournament. The team finished 7th in Group B standings with just one win and three losses in the seven games they had played. In the opening match against Assam, Punjab takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Harnoor Singh, who has scored 543 runs in 17 innings at an average of 33.93, and Salil Arora, who has scored 458 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.63. Gurnoor Brar has been able to take 67 wickets for the team in 32 innings at an average of 25.

On the other hand, Assam was also not able to do well in the previous edition of the tournament. The team finished at the bottom of the Group C standings with no wins and three losses in the seven games they had played. This further makes their opening match against Punjab slightly challenging. They have batsmen such as Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who has scored 1460 runs in 42 innings at an average of 39.45, and Denish Das, who has scored 935 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.97. Swarupam Purkayastha has managed to take 95 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 32.70.

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Punjab vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab and Assam will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Punjab. This venue has hosted one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 564, but it falls to 152 in the second innings, and 112 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Assam could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 90% chance of rain on day one, while the remaining days will also have partial cloud cover.

Partly Sunny (Heavy Thunderstorm on Day One) 60 - 69% Humidity 19° - 30° C Temperature 5 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny (Heavy Thunderstorm on Day One) 60 - 69% Humidity 19° - 30° C Temperature 5 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab and Assam Player List

Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ramandeep Singh, who has scored 247 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24.70, and Umesh Yadav, who has taken 380 wickets in 226 innings at an average of 29.71.

Assam Team Form

Assam has also not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Swarupam Purkayastha, who has scored 2533 runs in 100 innings at an average of 27.83, and Sunil Lachit, who holds 3 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 108.66.

Punjab vs Assam Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Punjab vs Assam Top Batters

Uday Saharan will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 655 runs for the team in his last 7 games at an average of 54.58.

Sibsankar Roy will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 637 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 42.47.

Punjab vs Assam Top Bowlers

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 23 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 3.09.

Mukhtar Hussain will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.27.