Vidarbha vs Puducherry Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction VID 56 % Chance of Winning PUD 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ranji Trophy has kept the cricket fans awaited, as it will be Vidarbha going against Puducherry in Group A clash. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Vidarbha finished in the group stages last season, as the team now aims for a strong start in the new edition, where they take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Puducherry also finished in the group stages, as they now aim to get a strong start this season.

Who will win? Vidarbha Puducherry Vote 0 votes

Facts: Vidarbha has won their only head-to-head match against Puducherry by 120 runs.

Yash Rathod, from Vidarbha, has scored 973 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 81.08.

Sagar Udeshi, from Puducherry, has taken 39 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.55.

Vidarbha vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Vidarbha will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Rathod, who has scored 2760 runs in 52 innings at an average of 57.50, and Parth Rekhade, who holds 44 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 21.25. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aman Khan, who has scored 748 runs in 24 innings at an average of 32.52, and Sagar Udeshi, who has taken 259 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 19.47.

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 56%

Puducherry Chances of Winning: 44%

Vidarbha vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Vidarbha is heading to this tournament with boosted confidence levels. The team was able to get a strong finish last season, as they managed to end the group stages with 4 wins and just one loss in the seven games they had played, just missing out on the quarter final stages. In the opening game against Puducherry, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong over them, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Aman Mokhade, who has scored 1166 runs in 33 innings at an average of 37.61, and Danish Malewar, who has scored 1285 runs in 26 innings at an average of 49.42. Harsh Dubey has managed to take 144 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 23.06.

On the other hand, Puducherry was not able to perform well in the previous season. The team finished at the 6th spot in Group D standings with just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. This also makes their opening match against Vidarbha slightly challenging. They have batsmen such as Mohit Kale, who has scored 1230 runs in 41 innings at an average of 32.36, and Nikhil Gangta, who has scored 3300 runs in 92 innings at an average of 40.74. Karan Kannan has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 18.61.

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Vidarbha vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

The match between Vidarbha and Puducherry will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has already hosted a total of 7 Tests, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score stands at 320, increasing to 367 in the second innings, falling to 224 in the third and 197 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Vidarbha and Puducherry won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 49 - 53% Humidity 22° - 34° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 49 - 53% Humidity 22° - 34° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Vidarbha and Puducherry Player List

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been on a winning run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Harsh Dubey, who has scored 1136 runs in 48 innings at an average of 25.81, and Darshan Nalkande, who holds 24 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 36.08.

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Gaurav Yadav, who has taken 167 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 25.64, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 304 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.40.

Vidarbha vs Puducherry Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Vidarbha vs Puducherry Top Batters

Yash Rathod will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 973 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 81.08.

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 556 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.07.

Vidarbha vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Parth Rekhade will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.46.

Sagar Udeshi will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.55.