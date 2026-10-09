Vidarbha vs Puducherry Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
VID
56%
Chance of Winning
PUD
44%
Parimatch
First class
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Vidarbha has won their only head-to-head match against Puducherry by 120 runs.
- Yash Rathod, from Vidarbha, has scored 973 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 81.08.
- Sagar Udeshi, from Puducherry, has taken 39 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.55.
Vidarbha vs Puducherry Chances of Winning
Vidarbha will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Rathod, who has scored 2760 runs in 52 innings at an average of 57.50, and Parth Rekhade, who holds 44 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 21.25. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aman Khan, who has scored 748 runs in 24 innings at an average of 32.52, and Sagar Udeshi, who has taken 259 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 19.47.
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Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 56%
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Puducherry Chances of Winning: 44%
Vidarbha vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Vidarbha is heading to this tournament with boosted confidence levels. The team was able to get a strong finish last season, as they managed to end the group stages with 4 wins and just one loss in the seven games they had played, just missing out on the quarter final stages. In the opening game against Puducherry, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong over them, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Aman Mokhade, who has scored 1166 runs in 33 innings at an average of 37.61, and Danish Malewar, who has scored 1285 runs in 26 innings at an average of 49.42. Harsh Dubey has managed to take 144 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 23.06.
On the other hand, Puducherry was not able to perform well in the previous season. The team finished at the 6th spot in Group D standings with just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. This also makes their opening match against Vidarbha slightly challenging. They have batsmen such as Mohit Kale, who has scored 1230 runs in 41 innings at an average of 32.36, and Nikhil Gangta, who has scored 3300 runs in 92 innings at an average of 40.74. Karan Kannan has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 18.61.
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Vidarbha vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction
The match between Vidarbha and Puducherry will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has already hosted a total of 7 Tests, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score stands at 320, increasing to 367 in the second innings, falling to 224 in the third and 197 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Vidarbha and Puducherry won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Vidarbha and Puducherry Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhosle Ganesh Bhagat
bowler
Adhantrao Siddhant Mangesh
wicket keeper
Bhoyar Satyam
batsman
Aravinddaraj A
bowler
Bhute Nachiket
all rounder
Bais Anand
batsman
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Bhardwaj Vedant
no information yet
Farde Gaurav Narendra
no information yet
Datey Puneet
bowler
Hinge Praful
bowler
Kale Mohit
batsman
Kadam Yash
batsman
Kannan Karan
bowler
Karnewar Akshay
bowler
M Sivamurugan
batsman
Malewar Danish
batsman
Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
batsman
Mokhade Aman Ravindra
all rounder
Mathew Abin
bowler
Nalkande Darshan
bowler
Pandey Krishna
batsman
Rathod Yash Vijay
batsman
Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh
all rounder
Rekhade Parth
bowler
Rohera Ajay
wicket keeper
Samarth Ravikumar
batsman
Sridhar Raju Ganga
batsman
Shorey Dhruv
batsman
Thamaraikannan Parandaman
batsman
Taide Atharwa
batsman
Udeshi Sagar
bowler
Thakare Aditya
bowler
Yadav Gaurav
bowler
Thakur Yash
bowler
Yadav Jayant
bowler
Wadkar Akshay
wicket keeper
Team Form
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha has been on a winning run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Harsh Dubey, who has scored 1136 runs in 48 innings at an average of 25.81, and Darshan Nalkande, who holds 24 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 36.08.
Puducherry Team Form
Puducherry has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Gaurav Yadav, who has taken 167 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 25.64, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 304 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.40.
Vidarbha vs Puducherry Head to Head
Vidarbha vs Puducherry
First class
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, null
Vidarbha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Puducherry
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Vidarbha vs Puducherry Top Batters
Yash Rathod will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 973 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 81.08.
Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 556 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.07.
Vidarbha vs Puducherry Top Bowlers
Parth Rekhade will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.46.
Sagar Udeshi will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.55.
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