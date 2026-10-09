India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Prediction IND 58 % Chance of Winning WI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The West Indies tour of India is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as both teams have started to prepare for the third T20I. This match will be played on 11 October at 7:00 PM IST at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India will be looking at this game as a chance to secure yet another win and take the series. On the other hand, West Indies will aim to win this match and ensure that they still remain in contention for the series win.

Who will win? India West Indies Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has dominated against the West Indies in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ishan Kishan, from India, has scored 1868 runs in 62 innings at an average of 31.68.

Shamar Joseph, from West Indies, has taken 37 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 22.16.

India vs West Indies Chances of Winning

India will be heading to the third T20I against the West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong over them in recent games and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1838 runs in 62 innings at an average of 31.68, and Axar Patel, who holds 111 wickets in 101 innings at an average of 21.88. On the other hand, West Indies will also be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shai Hope, who has scored 1795 runs in 69 innings at an average of 30.42, and Shamar Joseph, who has taken 37 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 22.16.

India Chances of Winning: 58%

West Indies Chances of Winning: 42%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has dominated against the West Indies in this T20I series as well. As the team now aims to bring up another win to seal the series, they will be looking at the next game as the perfect opportunity. Taking the home-ground advantage, India has also been strong over the West Indies in their recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1947 runs in 62 innings at an average of 32.45, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 1719 runs in 62 innings at an average of 44.07. Ravi Bishnoi has been able to take 71 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 21.02.

On the other hand, West Indies have tried their best to give some tough competition to India. While their tactics might not have worked as they wanted, they will be eager to turn the tables in the next game and prevent the series from going away. For this, the team will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 958 runs in 49 innings at an average of 25.21, and Romario Shepherd, who has scored 916 runs in 58 innings at an average of 26.94. Roston Chase has been able to take 41 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 29.09.

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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and West Indies will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 4 T20Is, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 200, but it falls to 166 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between India and West Indies won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 40% Humidity 20° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 40% Humidity 20° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

India and West Indies Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to secure consecutive wins in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1615 runs in 64 innings at an average of 32.95, and Arshdeep Singh, who has taken 141 wickets in 92 innings at an average of 19.87.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Romario Shepherd, who holds 81 wickets in 75 innings at an average of 28.45, and Shimron Hetmyer, who has scored 1683 runs in 76 innings at an average of 24.39.

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for the Indian team in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1838 runs for the team in 62 innings at an average of 31.68.

Shai Hope will be a key batsman for the West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1795 runs for the team in 69 innings at an average of 30.42.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for the Indian team in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 111 wickets for the team in 101 innings at an average of 21.88.

Shamar Joseph will be a key bowler for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 37 wickets for the team in 26 innings at an average of 22.16.