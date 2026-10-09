Gujarat vs Odisha Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction GUJ 55 % Chance of Winning ODI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is having some of the most exciting games set as the tournament begins, with the next Group C clash featuring Gujarat against Odisha. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground. Gujarat finished in the group stages last season, as the team now aims to receive a strong start in the current edition. On the other hand, Odisha also finished in the league stages, as they remain eager to get a winning start.

Who will win? Gujarat Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Odisha.

Rajesh Mohanty, from Odisha, has taken 19 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.31.

Jaymeet Patel, from Gujarat, has scored 811 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.07.

Gujarat vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Odisha and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddharth Desai, who has taken 225 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 23.88, and Jaymeet Patel, who has scored 1184 runs in 27 innings at an average of 47.36. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Swastik Samal, who has scored 794 runs in 25 innings at an average of 33.08, and Rajesh Mohanty, who holds 129 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 24.79.

Gujarat Chances of Winning: 55%

Odisha Chances of Winning: 45%

Gujarat vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat didn't have a good time in the previous edition of the tournament. The team finished in the group stages with two wins and four losses in the seven games they had played. However, their opening match against Odisha could give them a chance to get a winning start, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 862 runs in 29 innings at an average of 30.78, and Aarya Desai, who has scored 1083 runs in 35 innings at an average of 31.85. Vishal Jayswal has managed to take 45 wickets for the team in 23 innings at an average of 25.77.

On the other hand, Odisha also didn't have a good time in the previous edition. The team finished among the bottom with just one win and five losses in the seven games they had played. This also makes their upcoming match against Gujarat slightly challenging, as their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Rajesh Mohanty, who has scored 674 runs in 60 innings at an average of 13.21, and Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 3761 runs in 109 innings at an average of 37.61. Badal Biswal has managed to take 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 39.75.

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Gujarat vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gujarat and Odisha will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gujarat. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced Test match surface. Pacers will be able to do well with the help of initial pace and carry, as the batsmen will be able to do well when they settle. Spinners will be effective in the last two days, when the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat and Odisha won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 38 - 40% Humidity 23° - 37° C Temperature 5 - 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 38 - 40% Humidity 23° - 37° C Temperature 5 - 6 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat and Odisha Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Kshitij Patel, who has scored 686 runs in 25 innings at an average of 29.82, and Chintan Gaja, who has taken 213 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 23.83.

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has also not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sandeep Pattnaik, who has scored 2001 runs in 69 innings at an average of 31.26, and Lalit Yadav, who holds 80 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 28.82.

Gujarat vs Odisha Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Gujarat vs Odisha Top Batters

Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 811 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.07.

Swastik Samal will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 754 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.89.

Gujarat vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 54 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.61.

Rajesh Mohanty will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.31.