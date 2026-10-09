Gujarat vs Odisha Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
GUJ
55%
Chance of Winning
ODI
45%
Parimatch
Ranji Trophy
Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gujarat has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Odisha.
- Rajesh Mohanty, from Odisha, has taken 19 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.31.
- Jaymeet Patel, from Gujarat, has scored 811 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.07.
Gujarat vs Odisha Chances of Winning
Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Odisha and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddharth Desai, who has taken 225 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 23.88, and Jaymeet Patel, who has scored 1184 runs in 27 innings at an average of 47.36. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Swastik Samal, who has scored 794 runs in 25 innings at an average of 33.08, and Rajesh Mohanty, who holds 129 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 24.79.
- Gujarat Chances of Winning: 55%
- Odisha Chances of Winning: 45%
Gujarat vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat didn't have a good time in the previous edition of the tournament. The team finished in the group stages with two wins and four losses in the seven games they had played. However, their opening match against Odisha could give them a chance to get a winning start, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 862 runs in 29 innings at an average of 30.78, and Aarya Desai, who has scored 1083 runs in 35 innings at an average of 31.85. Vishal Jayswal has managed to take 45 wickets for the team in 23 innings at an average of 25.77.
On the other hand, Odisha also didn't have a good time in the previous edition. The team finished among the bottom with just one win and five losses in the seven games they had played. This also makes their upcoming match against Gujarat slightly challenging, as their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Rajesh Mohanty, who has scored 674 runs in 60 innings at an average of 13.21, and Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 3761 runs in 109 innings at an average of 37.61. Badal Biswal has managed to take 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 39.75.
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Gujarat vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gujarat and Odisha will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gujarat. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced Test match surface. Pacers will be able to do well with the help of initial pace and carry, as the batsmen will be able to do well when they settle. Spinners will be effective in the last two days, when the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Gujarat and Odisha won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gujarat and Odisha Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bagga Sunpreet
no information yet
Biswal Badal
bowler
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Das Tapas
bowler
Desai Aarya
batsman
Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev
wicket keeper
Desai Abhishek
no information yet
Gouda Sourav
no information yet
Desai Siddharth
all rounder
Mohanty Rajesh
bowler
Gaja Chintan
bowler
Mohapatra Jamala
bowler
Hingrajia Manan
batsman
Paharia Sawan
wicket keeper
Jaiswal Vishal
batsman
Parida Anil
batsman
Kumar Umang Rohit
batsman
Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep
batsman
Malusare Jay
no information yet
Poddar Govinda
all rounder
Nagwaswalla Arzan
bowler
Patel Hemang
bowler
Samal Swastik
batsman
Patel Jaymeet
no information yet
Sanatana Rana Prasanta
no information yet
Patel Kshitij
batsman
Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep
batsman
Patel Priyesh
wicket keeper
Sharma Sumit
all rounder
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar
no information yet
Vaghela Rinkesh Anil
no information yet
Swain Aasirwad
wicket keeper
Team Form
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Kshitij Patel, who has scored 686 runs in 25 innings at an average of 29.82, and Chintan Gaja, who has taken 213 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 23.83.
Odisha Team Form
Odisha has also not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sandeep Pattnaik, who has scored 2001 runs in 69 innings at an average of 31.26, and Lalit Yadav, who holds 80 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 28.82.
Gujarat vs Odisha Head to Head
Gujarat vs Odisha
Ranji Trophy
Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground
Gujarat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat vs Odisha Top Batters
Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 811 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.07.
Swastik Samal will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 754 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.89.
Gujarat vs Odisha Top Bowlers
Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 54 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.61.
Rajesh Mohanty will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.31.
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