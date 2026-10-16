Assam vs Tripura Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction ASM 57 % Chance of Winning TRI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B clashes of the Ranji Trophy are about to bring some excitement for the fans, as it would be Assam going against Tripura. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:00 AM IST at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Assam is heading to this game after having its previous match against Punjab end in a draw. On the other hand, Tripura is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hyderabad by an innings and 40 runs.

Who will win? Assam Tripura Vote 0 votes

Facts: Assam has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tripura.

Sibsankar Roy, from Assam, has scored 744 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.14.

Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.44.

Assam vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Assam will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tripura in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 175 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 49.71, and Swarupam Purkayastha, who holds 2 wickets in one inning at an average of 32. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bikramkumar Das, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Sandip Sarkar, who holds 8 wickets in one inning at an average of 12.

Assam Chances of Winning: 57%

Tripura Chances of Winning: 43%

Assam vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Assam was able to start off the new season on a positive note, but their opening game ended in a draw. The team had its match against Punjab end in a draw, as they were awarded with just one point, not putting a higher score in the first innings. Against Tripura, the team takes the home-ground advantage and also holds a strong record over them, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Swarupam Purkayastha, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 54.19, and Denish Das, who has scored 148 runs in 2 innings at an average of 74. Mukhtar Hussain has been able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 64.

On the other hand, Tripura didn't have a good start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss against Hyderabad, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But it will be quite challenging to do it in the match against Assam, as their record over them has not been good. They have batsmen such as Hrituraj Roy, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Mandeep Singh, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50. Parvez Sultan has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 38.

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Assam vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

The match between Assam and Tripura will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Assam. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 489, but it falls to 201 in the second innings, increasing to 260 in the third innings, and falling to 140 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Assam and Tripura won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 67 - 70% Humidity 22° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 67 - 70% Humidity 22° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Assam and Tripura Player List

Team Form

Assam Team Form

Assam has not been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Amlanjyoti Das, who has taken a wicket at an economy of 2.65, and Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has also not been able to do much well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sentu Sarkar, who has scored 27 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.50, and Sridam Paul, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.

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Assam vs Tripura Top Batters

Sibsankar Roy will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 744 runs in his last 10 games for the team at an average of 53.14.

Sridam Paul will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 540 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 33.75.

Assam vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.35.

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.44.