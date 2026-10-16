South Africa vs Australia the second Test Match Prediction SA 48 % Chance of Winning AUS 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia tour of South Africa is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as both teams have now started to prepare for the second Test. This match will be played from 18 October at 1:30 PM IST at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia started the series with an impressive 214 runs victory, as the team now aims to win the next game and seal the series already. On the other hand, South Africa will aim to win this game and take it all down to the series decider.

Who will win? South Africa Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against South Africa, losing just one.

Steven Smith has scored 66 runs off 143 balls against Marco Jansen, while Jansen has dismissed him once.

Temba Bavuma has scored 78 runs off 198 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins has dismissed him three times.

South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning

Australia will be heading to the second Test match against South Africa with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Africa in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Matt Renshaw, who has scored 272 runs in 2 innings at an average of 136, and Josh Hazlewood, who holds 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.87. On the other hand, South Africa will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aiden Markram, who has scored 112 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56, and Wiaan Mulder, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.

South Africa Chances of Winning: 48%

Australia Chances of Winning: 52%

South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa has been dropped to the third spot in the WTC standings. The team is now having three wins and two losses in the five games they have played, as they now aim to regain their form. In the second Test match against Australia, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as David Bedingham, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47.50, and Wiaan Mulder, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.50. Marco Jansen has been a key bowler as he holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25.

On the other hand, Australia has shown its dominance once again in the longest format of the game. The team still stands at the top of the WTC standings with 9 wins and 2 losses in the 11 games they have played. Against South Africa, the team holds a strong record in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious and seal the series. They have batsmen such as Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37, and Steven Smith, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Pat Cummins has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.

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South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Africa and Australia will be played at St George's Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Africa. This venue has hosted a total of 33 Tests, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and 13 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 313, but it falls to 238 in the second innings, to 217 in the third and 159 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Africa and Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as only day two and five seem favourable for play.

Partly Sunny 53 - 91% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 6 - 37 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 53 - 91% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 6 - 37 kmph Wind Speed

South Africa and Australia Player List

Team Form

South Africa Team Form

South Africa just got its winning streak affected in this format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.

Australia Team Form

Australia has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and seal the series. They have players such as Mitchell Starc, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Pat Cummins, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 68.18.

South Africa vs Australia Test St George's Park, Gqeberha South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Australia Top Batters

Wiaan Mulder will be a key batsman for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 728 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 60.67.

Travis Head will be a key batsman for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 814 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 42.84.

South Africa vs Australia Top Bowlers

Simon Harmer will be a key bowler for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 32 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 2.75.

Mitchell Starc will be a key bowler for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 57 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.50.