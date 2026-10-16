South Africa vs Australia the second Test Match Prediction
SA
48%
Chance of Winning
AUS
52%
Parimatch
Test
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Who will win?
Facts:
- Australia has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against South Africa, losing just one.
- Steven Smith has scored 66 runs off 143 balls against Marco Jansen, while Jansen has dismissed him once.
- Temba Bavuma has scored 78 runs off 198 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins has dismissed him three times.
South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning
Australia will be heading to the second Test match against South Africa with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Africa in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Matt Renshaw, who has scored 272 runs in 2 innings at an average of 136, and Josh Hazlewood, who holds 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.87. On the other hand, South Africa will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aiden Markram, who has scored 112 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56, and Wiaan Mulder, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.
- South Africa Chances of Winning: 48%
- Australia Chances of Winning: 52%
South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
South Africa has been dropped to the third spot in the WTC standings. The team is now having three wins and two losses in the five games they have played, as they now aim to regain their form. In the second Test match against Australia, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as David Bedingham, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47.50, and Wiaan Mulder, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.50. Marco Jansen has been a key bowler as he holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25.
On the other hand, Australia has shown its dominance once again in the longest format of the game. The team still stands at the top of the WTC standings with 9 wins and 2 losses in the 11 games they have played. Against South Africa, the team holds a strong record in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious and seal the series. They have batsmen such as Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37, and Steven Smith, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Pat Cummins has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.
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South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
The match between South Africa and Australia will be played at St George's Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Africa. This venue has hosted a total of 33 Tests, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and 13 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 313, but it falls to 238 in the second innings, to 217 in the third and 159 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between South Africa and Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as only day two and five seem favourable for play.
South Africa and Australia Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ackerman Marques
batsman
Boland Scott
bowler
Bavuma Temba
batsman
Carey Alex
wicket keeper
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Cummins Pat
bowler
Coetzee Gerald
bowler
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Harmer Simon
bowler
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Head Travis
batsman
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Lyon Nathan
bowler
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Maddinson Nic
batsman
Nortje Anrich
bowler
Neser Michael
all rounder
Paterson Dane
bowler
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Smith Steve
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Webster Beau
all rounder
Verreynne Kyle
wicket keeper
Team Form
South Africa Team Form
South Africa just got its winning streak affected in this format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.
Australia Team Form
Australia has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and seal the series. They have players such as Mitchell Starc, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Pat Cummins, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 68.18.
South Africa vs Australia
Test
St George's Park, Gqeberha
South Africa
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Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa vs Australia Top Batters
Wiaan Mulder will be a key batsman for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 728 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 60.67.
Travis Head will be a key batsman for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 814 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 42.84.
South Africa vs Australia Top Bowlers
Simon Harmer will be a key bowler for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 32 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 2.75.
Mitchell Starc will be a key bowler for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 57 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.50.
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