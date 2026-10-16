Services vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
SER
43%
Chance of Winning
BEN
57%
Parimatch
First class
Palam A Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Bengal has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Services, as all remaining games ended in a draw.
- Ravi Chauhan, from Services, has scored 519 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 37.07.
- Mohammed Shami, from Bengal, has taken 42 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 2.55.
Services vs Bengal Chances of Winning
Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Services with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Services in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 149 runs off 228 balls, and Mohammed Shami, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.80. On the other hand, Services will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who has scored 63 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31.50, and Arjun Sharma, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.77.
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Services Chances of Winning: 43%
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Bengal Chances of Winning: 57%
Services vs Bengal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Services have not been able to start off this tournament on a strong note. The team endured a loss in its opening game, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. Against Bengal, their record has not been good lately, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50, and Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50. Pulkit Narang has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.80.
On the other hand, Bengal has received a strong start in this tournament. After winning its opening match against Delhi, they were able to bag 6 points in the standings. Now with the next game being against Services, they will be looking at it as another win, as their record over them has been strong in the recent games. They have batsmen such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has scored 149 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 60.32, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 67.32. Aamir Gani has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 25.80.
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Services vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction
The match between Services and Bengal will be played at Palam A Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Services. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Services and Bengal won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Services and Bengal Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahlawat Mohit
wicket keeper
Ahmed Kaif
bowler
Bahadur Raj
bowler
Chatterjee Subham
batsman
Chauhan Ravi
batsman
Chatterjee Sudip
batsman
Choudhary Varun
bowler
Deep Akash
bowler
Dagar Virender
no information yet
Easwaran Abhimanyu
batsman
Dhankhar Vineet
no information yet
Gandhi Shakir Habib
wicket keeper
Goyat Jayant
no information yet
Gani Aamir
all rounder
Lohchab Devender
wicket keeper
Gharami Sudip Kumar
batsman
Narang Pulkit
all rounder
Gupta Sumanta Anil
all rounder
Pachhara Amit
batsman
Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu
bowler
Paliwal Rajat
batsman
Kumar Mukesh
bowler
Sharma Arjun
all rounder
Mandal Soumyadip
all rounder
Sharma Nakul
wicket keeper
Paul Ankur
batsman
Singh Rahul
bowler
Porel Abhishek
wicket keeper
Tanwar Nitin
bowler
Pramanik Pradipta
bowler
Team Form
Services Team Form
Services have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Raj Bahadur, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.75, and Vineet Dhankhar, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.
Bengal Team Form
Bengal has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Akash Deep, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34.33, and Sumanta Gupta, who has scored 50 runs off 62 balls.
Services vs Bengal Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
BengalBEN
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
ServicesSER
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Services vs Bengal
First class
Palam A Ground, null
Services
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Bengal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Services vs Bengal Top Batters
Ravi Chauhan will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 519 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 37.07.
Sudip Kumar Gharami will be a key batsman for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 946 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 63.07.
Services vs Bengal Top Bowlers
Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 46 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.90.
Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 42 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 2.55.
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