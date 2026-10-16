Services vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction SER 43 % Chance of Winning BEN 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ranji Trophy will be an intense encounter, as it will feature Services going against Bengal in Group C. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Palam A Ground. Services are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Maharashtra by 127 runs. On the other hand, Bengal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Delhi by 9 wickets. Can Bengal continue its winning streak, or will Services cause an upset?

Who will win? Services Bengal Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bengal has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Services, as all remaining games ended in a draw.

Ravi Chauhan, from Services, has scored 519 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 37.07.

Mohammed Shami, from Bengal, has taken 42 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 2.55.

Services vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Services with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Services in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 149 runs off 228 balls, and Mohammed Shami, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.80. On the other hand, Services will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who has scored 63 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31.50, and Arjun Sharma, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.77.

Services Chances of Winning: 43%

Bengal Chances of Winning: 57%

Services vs Bengal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Services have not been able to start off this tournament on a strong note. The team endured a loss in its opening game, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. Against Bengal, their record has not been good lately, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50, and Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50. Pulkit Narang has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.80.

On the other hand, Bengal has received a strong start in this tournament. After winning its opening match against Delhi, they were able to bag 6 points in the standings. Now with the next game being against Services, they will be looking at it as another win, as their record over them has been strong in the recent games. They have batsmen such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has scored 149 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 60.32, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 67.32. Aamir Gani has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 25.80.

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Services vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

The match between Services and Bengal will be played at Palam A Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Services. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Services and Bengal won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 50 - 54% Humidity 18° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50 - 54% Humidity 18° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Services and Bengal Player List

Team Form

Services Team Form

Services have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Raj Bahadur, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.75, and Vineet Dhankhar, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Akash Deep, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34.33, and Sumanta Gupta, who has scored 50 runs off 62 balls.

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Services vs Bengal Top Batters

Ravi Chauhan will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 519 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 37.07.

Sudip Kumar Gharami will be a key batsman for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 946 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 63.07.

Services vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 46 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.90.

Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 42 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 2.55.