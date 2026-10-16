Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction PUN 56 % Chance of Winning CHH 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the Ranji Trophy is about to have some of the most exciting matches coming up, as it will be Punjab going against Chhattisgarh. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Punjab is heading to this game after its previous match against Assam ended in a draw. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh is heading to this game after its previous match against Saurashtra ended in a draw.

Who will win? Punjab Chhattisgarh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab has won their only head-to-head match against Chhattisgarh by an innings and 118 runs.

Uday Saharan, from Punjab, has scored 685 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 52.69.

Dev Aditya Singh, from Chhattisgarh, has taken 11 wickets in his last 3 games at an economy of 3.61.

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning

Punjab will enter the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chhattisgarh and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Emanjot Singh Chahal, who has scored 114 runs off 137 balls, and Umesh Yadav, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.57. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Anuj Tiwary, who has scored 72 runs off 161 balls, and Dev Aditya Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.16.

Punjab Chances of Winning: 56%

Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 44%

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab has received a good start in this tournament, as they now aim to secure their first win of the season. Their match against Assam ended in a draw, but the team was able to do well with its first innings lead, giving them three points. Against Chhattisgarh, they hold a dominant record and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Salil Arora, who has scored 110 runs off 152 balls, and Vihaan Malhotra, who has scored 103 runs off 208 balls. Gurnoor Brar was able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 41.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh has not been able to start the season well. Their opening match ended in a draw, but the team received just one point from the same. Along with that, their record against Punjab has not been good lately, which makes their next game a challenge for them. However, they will be keen to secure a win by relying on their player performances. They have batsmen such as Mayank Verma, who has scored 68 runs off 209 balls, and Vikalp Tiwari, who has scored 46 runs off 76 balls. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 50.

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Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab and Chhattisgarh will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Punjab. This venue has hosted one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 564, but it falls to 152 in the second innings and 112 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Chhattisgarh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 49 - 51% Humidity 17° - 30° C Temperature 10 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 49 - 51% Humidity 17° - 30° C Temperature 10 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab and Chhattisgarh Player List

Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Harpreet Brar, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 44, and Harnoor Singh, who has scored 54 runs off 132 balls.

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh has also not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and no loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rudra Dehari, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 68.50, and Rahul Pradhan, who has scored 41 runs off 104 balls.

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Uday Saharan will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 685 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 52.69.

Aayush Pandey will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to score 766 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.07.

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 26 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 3.12.

Dev Aditya Singh will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 3.61.