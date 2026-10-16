Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
TAN
52%
Chance of Winning
UTT
48%
Parimatch
Ranji Trophy
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Who will win?
Facts:
- Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.
- Pradosh Ranjan Paul, from Tamil Nadu, has scored 738 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.20.
- Mayank Mishra, from Uttarakhand, has taken 63 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.78.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning
Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Uttarakhand with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 57.05, and Saravana Kumar, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.75. On the other hand, Uttarakhand will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 107 runs off 201 balls, and Devendra Singh Bora, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.57.
- Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 52%
- Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 48%
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Tamil Nadu was not able to display its best performances in the opening game. The team had a draw against Rajasthan, as they managed to grab just a single point from this game. Against Uttarakhand, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure the first win of the season. They have batsmen such as C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 81 runs off 192 balls, and Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 58 runs off 101 balls. Sai Kishore has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 26.75.
On the other hand, Uttarakhand has also received a good start to this campaign. The team started off its campaign with a draw against Railways, but they were able to display some fine performances, which helped them to get 3 points from this game. Depending on their winning momentum, the team will now aim to turn the tables in the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu. They have batsmen such as Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 90 runs off 197 balls, and Jagadeesha Suchith, who has scored 62 runs off 100 balls. Mayank Mishra has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.75.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction
The match between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tamil Nadu. This venue has hosted a total of 37 Tests, out of which 14 games have been won by the team batting first, and 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 348, but it falls to 332 in the second innings, to 245 in the third innings, and 157 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 20% chance of rain on all match days.
Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Ayachi Agnivesh
bowler
D Deepesh
no information yet
Bhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi
no information yet
G Ajitesh
wicket keeper
Bora Devendra
bowler
Govinth -
no information yet
Chandela Kunal
batsman
Hemchudeshan Jeganathan
no information yet
Chaudhary Yuvraj
bowler
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Dangwal Shashwat Keshav
batsman
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Dhapola Deepak
bowler
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Joshi Janmejay
bowler
Kishore Sai
bowler
Kandpal Vaibhav
batsman
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Mahajan Aarav
no information yet
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Mishra Mayank
all rounder
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
Nagarkoti Jagmohan
all rounder
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Nischal Dega
batsman
Siddarth Andre
no information yet
Patwal Harsh Dhirendar
no information yet
SR Athish
no information yet
Raichandani Lakshya
no information yet
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Rawat Aditya
no information yet
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Rawat Sanskar
no information yet
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
Rawat Saurabh
wicket keeper
Team Form
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Washington Sundar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 37.66.
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand has also shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Janmejay Joshi, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Mayank Mishra, who has scored 51 runs off 155 balls.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Tamil NaduTAN
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
UttarakhandUTT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand
Ranji Trophy
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Uttarakhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Top Batters
Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 738 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 49.20.
Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 784 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 56.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers
Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.70.
Mayank Mishra will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 63 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.78.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments