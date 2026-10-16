Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction TAN 52 % Chance of Winning UTT 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most electrifying showdowns in the Group D of the Ranji Trophy is about to take place, as it will be Tamil Nadu going against Uttarakhand. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu is heading to this game after having its previous match against Rajasthan end in a draw. On the other hand, Uttarakhand is heading to this game after having its previous match against Railways end in a draw. Which team will be able to get its first win of the season?

Who will win? Tamil Nadu Uttarakhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, from Tamil Nadu, has scored 738 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.20.

Mayank Mishra, from Uttarakhand, has taken 63 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.78.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Uttarakhand with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 57.05, and Saravana Kumar, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.75. On the other hand, Uttarakhand will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 107 runs off 201 balls, and Devendra Singh Bora, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.57.

Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 52%

Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 48%

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tamil Nadu was not able to display its best performances in the opening game. The team had a draw against Rajasthan, as they managed to grab just a single point from this game. Against Uttarakhand, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure the first win of the season. They have batsmen such as C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 81 runs off 192 balls, and Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 58 runs off 101 balls. Sai Kishore has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 26.75.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand has also received a good start to this campaign. The team started off its campaign with a draw against Railways, but they were able to display some fine performances, which helped them to get 3 points from this game. Depending on their winning momentum, the team will now aim to turn the tables in the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu. They have batsmen such as Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 90 runs off 197 balls, and Jagadeesha Suchith, who has scored 62 runs off 100 balls. Mayank Mishra has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.75.

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Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tamil Nadu. This venue has hosted a total of 37 Tests, out of which 14 games have been won by the team batting first, and 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 348, but it falls to 332 in the second innings, to 245 in the third innings, and 157 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 20% chance of rain on all match days.

Light Rain 78 - 86% Humidity 26° - 31° C Temperature 10 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 78 - 86% Humidity 26° - 31° C Temperature 10 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand Player List

Team Form

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Washington Sundar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 37.66.

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has also shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Janmejay Joshi, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Mayank Mishra, who has scored 51 runs off 155 balls.

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Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 738 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 49.20.

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 784 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 56.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.70.

Mayank Mishra will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 63 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.78.