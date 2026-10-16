Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction KAR 53 % Chance of Winning SAU 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the Ranji Trophy is set to be a thriller, as it will feature Karnataka going against Saurashtra. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Karnataka is heading to this game after having its previous match against Andhra Pradesh end in a draw. On the other hand, Saurashtra is heading to this game after having its previous match against Chhattisgarh end in a draw.

Who will win? Karnataka Saurashtra Vote 0 votes

Facts: Saurashtra has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Karnataka, without losing any one.

Ravichandran Smaran, from Karnataka, has scored 1010 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 91.82.

Jaydev Unadkat, from Saurashtra, has taken 25 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.36.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Saurashtra with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Karun Nair, who has scored 163 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 62.45, and Shikhar Shetty, who has taken 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.37. On the other hand, Saurashtra will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Karnataka has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Chirag Jani, who has scored 210 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 57.85, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has taken 3 wickets at an average of 13.33.

Karnataka Chances of Winning: 53%

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 47%

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Karnataka has received a strong start to this tournament. Even though their match against Andhra Pradesh ended in a draw, the team received three points from the same, as they took a lead in the first innings. Against Saurashtra, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ravichandran Smaran, who has scored 147 runs in 2 innings at an average of 73.50, and Krishnan Shrijith, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50. Madhav Bajaj has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 42.

On the other hand, Saurashtra is yet to make its mark in this tournament. The team also had its opening match end in a draw, but they received just one point from the same. However, they will be looking at the next game against Karnataka as an opportunity to secure a win, as their record over them has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Prerak Mankad, who has scored 129 runs off 150 balls, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 102 runs off 209 balls. Ankur Panwar has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 21.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The match between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be played at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, which gives the home-ground advantage to Karnataka. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen overall. On the final two days, the pitch wears down which will help the spinners to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Karnataka and Saurashtra could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Rain 63 - 76% Humidity 20° - 28° C Temperature 6 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 63 - 76% Humidity 20° - 28° C Temperature 6 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Karnataka and Saurashtra Player List

Team Form

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rithesh Bhatkal, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 45.66, and Madhav Bajaj, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has been undefeated in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Chetan Sakariya, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 29, and Harvik Desai, who has scored 88 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Ravichandran Smaran will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1010 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 91.82.

Chirag Jani will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 793 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 56.64.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.79.

Jaydev Unadkat will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 25 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.36.