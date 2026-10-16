Delhi vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction DEL 53 % Chance of Winning GUJ 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group C of the Ranji Trophy will provide fans with some of the most exciting games in this round, as it will be Delhi going against Gujarat. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Palam B Ground. Delhi is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Bengal by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Gujarat is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Odisha by 10 wickets. Can Gujarat continue its winning momentum or will Delhi secure a win?

Who will win? Delhi Gujarat Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi and Gujarat have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ayush Doseja, from Delhi, has scored 1013 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 92.09.

Siddharth Desai, from Gujarat, has taken 56 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.

Delhi vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Gujarat with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54, and Divij Mehra, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.50. On the other hand, Gujarat will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aarya Desai, who has scored 131 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 97.76, and Siddharth Desai, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.85.

Delhi Chances of Winning: 53%

Gujarat Chances of Winning: 47%

Delhi vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi has not been able to start off the season on a positive note. The team suffered a loss in its opening match against Bengal, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. Against Gujarat, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Hrithik Shokeen, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32. Ayush Badoni has also been able to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.80.

On the other hand, Gujarat has received a dominant start in this tournament. The team secured an impressive win in its opening game, which has helped them to gain 7 points. Now in the upcoming match against Delhi, the team will be eager to continue its winning momentum and maintain its spot at the top of the table. They have batsmen such as Vedant Trivedi, who has scored 108 runs off 171 balls, and Urvil Patel, who has scored 85 runs off 67 balls. Arzan Nagwaswalla has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.33.

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Delhi vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi and Gujarat will be played at the Palam B Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Delhi. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced Test surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi and Gujarat won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 50 - 54% Humidity 18° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50 - 54% Humidity 18° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi and Gujarat Player List

Team Form

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Navdeep Saini, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Divij Mehra, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50.

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Harshal Patel, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has scored 28 runs off 37 balls.

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Delhi vs Gujarat Top Batters

Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1013 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 92.09.

Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 706 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.07.

Delhi vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Ayush Badoni will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.21.

Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 56 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.