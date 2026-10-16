Delhi vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
DEL
53%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
47%
Parimatch
First class
Palam B Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Delhi and Gujarat have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Ayush Doseja, from Delhi, has scored 1013 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 92.09.
- Siddharth Desai, from Gujarat, has taken 56 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.
Delhi vs Gujarat Chances of Winning
Delhi will enter the upcoming match against Gujarat with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54, and Divij Mehra, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.50. On the other hand, Gujarat will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aarya Desai, who has scored 131 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 97.76, and Siddharth Desai, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.85.
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Delhi Chances of Winning: 53%
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Gujarat Chances of Winning: 47%
Delhi vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Delhi has not been able to start off the season on a positive note. The team suffered a loss in its opening match against Bengal, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. Against Gujarat, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Hrithik Shokeen, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32. Ayush Badoni has also been able to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.80.
On the other hand, Gujarat has received a dominant start in this tournament. The team secured an impressive win in its opening game, which has helped them to gain 7 points. Now in the upcoming match against Delhi, the team will be eager to continue its winning momentum and maintain its spot at the top of the table. They have batsmen such as Vedant Trivedi, who has scored 108 runs off 171 balls, and Urvil Patel, who has scored 85 runs off 67 balls. Arzan Nagwaswalla has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.33.
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Delhi vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction
The match between Delhi and Gujarat will be played at the Palam B Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Delhi. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced Test surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Delhi and Gujarat won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Delhi and Gujarat Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Desai Aarya
batsman
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Desai Abhishek
no information yet
Dhull Yash
batsman
Desai Amit
no information yet
Doseja Ayush
no information yet
Desai Siddharth
all rounder
Grewal Money Swarn
no information yet
Gaja Chintan
bowler
Kaushik Dhruv
no information yet
Hingrajia Manan
batsman
Lakra Dev
all rounder
Jadeja Priyajeet
no information yet
Mathur Sumit
no information yet
Jaiswal Vishal
batsman
Mehra Divij
bowler
Nagwaswalla Arzan
bowler
Rajuvanshi P
no information yet
Patel Harshal
bowler
Ranjan Sarthak
batsman
Patel Jaymeet
no information yet
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Patel Kshitij
batsman
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Patel Priyesh
wicket keeper
sangwan Sanat
no information yet
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh
bowler
Prajapati Saral
no information yet
Singh Simarjeet
bowler
Trivedi Vedant
no information yet
Team Form
Delhi Team Form
Delhi has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Navdeep Saini, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Divij Mehra, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50.
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Harshal Patel, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has scored 28 runs off 37 balls.
Delhi vs Gujarat Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
DelhiDEL
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
GujaratGUJ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Delhi vs Gujarat
First class
Palam B Ground, null
Delhi
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Gujarat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi vs Gujarat Top Batters
Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1013 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 92.09.
Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 706 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.07.
Delhi vs Gujarat Top Bowlers
Ayush Badoni will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.21.
Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 56 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.
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