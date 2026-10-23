Western Australia vs New South Wales Australia Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
WEA
47%
Chance of Winning
BLU
53%
Parimatch
List a
WACA Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- New South Wales has won four out of its last five head-to-head games against Western Australia.
- Joel Curtis, from Western Australia, has scored 91 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.33.
- Jake Scott, from New South Wales, has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.33.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning
New South Wales will enter the upcoming match against Western Australia with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Western Australia in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Scott, who has scored 127 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 88.81, and Charlie Stobo, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28. On the other hand, Western Australia will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Joel Curtis, who has scored 91 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.33, and Brody Couch, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.
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Western Australia Chances of Winning: 47%
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New South Wales Chances of Winning: 53%
Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Western Australia is still looking for ways to find its rhythm in this tournament. The team stands at the bottom of the standings with no wins and two losses in the three games they have played so far. In the upcoming match against New South Wales, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Kieran Elliott, who has scored 68 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.33. Albert Esterhuysen has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.
On the other hand, New South Wales just got its winning momentum affected. With a loss in its previous match, they have now dropped to the third spot in the standings with two wins and a loss in three games. Against Western Australia, their record has been strong in recent games, which could help the defending champions to secure another win. They have batsmen such as William Salzmann, who has scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.50, and Riley Kingsell, who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.66. Jake Scott has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.33.
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Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction
The match between Western Australia and New South Wales will be played at the WACA Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Western Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 87 ODIs, out of which 44 games have been won by the team batting first and 42 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, but it falls to 192 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Western Australia and New South Wales could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Western Australia and New South Wales Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Abbott Sean
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Anderson Charlie
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Colgan Joe
no information yet
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Cummins Pat
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Davies Joel
batsman
Curtis Joel
wicket keeper
Davies Oliver
batsman
Elliott Kieran
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Esterhuysen Albert
no information yet
Edwards Jack
batsman
Fanning Sam
batsman
Hadley Ryan
bowler
Goodwin Jayden
batsman
Hatcher Liam
bowler
Haskett Liam
all rounder
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Malajczuk Will
no information yet
Hicks Ryan
bowler
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Jackson Bryce
batsman
Quiggin Jordan
no information yet
Kingsell Riley
no information yet
Turner Ashton
batsman
Konstas Sam
batsman
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Lyon Nathan
bowler
Team Form
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia has now encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Kieran Elliott, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.33, and Mitchell Marsh, who scored 36 runs off 27 balls in the last game.
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales just got its winning momentum affected in this format of the game. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sean Abbott, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.25, and Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
New South Wales BluesBLU
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|DWW
Western AustraliaWEA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|LLD
Western Australia vs New South Wales
List a
WACA Ground, null
Western Australia
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New South Wales Blues
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters
Joel Curtis is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 91 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 30.33.
Jake Scott is the highest run-scorer for New South Wales in this tournament. He has been able to score 127 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 88.81.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers
Brody Couch is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament. He has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.
Jake Scott is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 21.33.
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