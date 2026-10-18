Western Australia vs New South Wales Sheffield Shield Match Prediction WEA 52 % Chance of Winning BLU 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense games in the Sheffield Shield is now locked and loaded, as it will be Western Australia going against New South Wales. This match will be played from 19 October at 8:00 AM IST at WACA Ground in Perth. Western Australia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Queensland by just 2 wickets. On the other hand, New South Wales are heading to this game after having their previous match against Tasmania end in a draw.

Who will win? Western Australia New South Wales Vote 0 votes

Facts: New South Wales have won three out of their last five head-to-head games against Western Australia, losing none.

Aaron Hardie, from Western Australia, has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 63.12.

Sean Abbott, from New South Wales, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.60.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

Western Australia will enter the upcoming match against New South Wales with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aaron Hardie, who has scored 113 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 63.12, and Jhye Richardson, who has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.66. On the other hand, New South Wales will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Western Australia has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Oliver Davies, who has scored 253 runs off 225 balls, and Sean Abbott, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.60.

Western Australia Chances of Winning: 52%

New South Wales Chances of Winning: 48%

Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Western Australia has received a strong start in this tournament. The team went on to secure a win over Queensland in a thrilling encounter, which has helped them to get 7 points and rank up to the 2nd spot. Against New South Wales, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Sam Fanning, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 33.76, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Albert Esterhuysen has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.60.

On the other hand, New South Wales have also shown some good performances at the start of the season. The team had its initial game end in a draw, but with their form, they were able to grab 5 points from the same. Their record against Western Australia has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jack Edwards, who has scored 115 runs off 182 balls, and Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 54 runs off 85 balls. Jake Scott has been able to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.80.

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

The match between Western Australia and New South Wales will be played at the WACA Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Western Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 49 Tests, out of which 19 games have been won by the team batting first, and 20 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 316, but it increases to 325 in the second innings, falling to 283 in the third innings and 193 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Western Australia and New South Wales could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 58 - 68% Humidity 11° - 22° C Temperature 14 - 24 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58 - 68% Humidity 11° - 22° C Temperature 14 - 24 kmph Wind Speed

Western Australia and New South Wales Player List

Team Form

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Joel Paris, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.75, and Kieran Elliott, who has scored 27 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.50.

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have struggled to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Bryce Jackson, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 37, and Reiley Mark, who has scored 24 runs off 22 balls.

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters

Aaron Hardie is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 113 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 63.12.

Oliver Davies is the highest run-scorer for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 253 runs in the opening game at a strike rate of 112.44.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Jhye Richardson is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.66.

Sean Abbott is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.60.