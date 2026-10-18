South Australia vs Queensland Sheffield Shield Match Prediction RED 57 % Chance of Winning BUL 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Sheffield Shield has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be featuring South Australia going against Queensland. This match will be played from 19 October at 5:30 AM IST at the Adelaide Oval. South Australia are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Victoria by an innings and 40 runs. On the other hand, Queensland is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Western Australia by 2 wickets.

Who will win? South Australia Queensland Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Queensland, losing one.

Noah McFadyen, from South Australia, has scored 134 runs off 174 balls in the last game.

Xavier Bartlett, from Queensland, has taken 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.22.

South Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

South Australia will enter the upcoming match against Queensland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Queensland and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Noah McFadyen, who has scored 134 runs off 174 balls, and Henry Thornton, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.66. On the other hand, Queensland will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jimmy Peirson, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 67.78, and Xavier Bartlett, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.22.

South Australia Chances of Winning: 57%

Queensland Chances of Winning: 43%

South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Australia has received a dominant start in this tournament. Being the defending champions, the team started off its campaign with an amazing win, which has helped them to get 8.39 points and rank up to the top spot. Against Queensland, their record has been impressive and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ben Manenti, who has scored 128 runs off 154 balls, and Jake Lehmann, who has scored 90 runs off 152 balls. Noah McFadyen has also been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.66.

On the other hand, Queensland has not been able to start the tournament well. The team endured a loss in their opening game, due to which they managed to get just 2.07 points from the same. Along with that, their record against South Australia has not been good lately, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 86 runs in 2 innings at an average of 43, and Lachlan Hearne, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22. Cameron Gannon has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 23.

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South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Australia and Queensland will be played at Adelaide Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 87 Tests, out of which 42 games have been won by the team batting first, and 25 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 377, but it falls to 345 in the second innings, to 268 in the third innings, and 207 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Australia and Queensland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 37 - 72% Humidity 14° - 30° C Temperature 10 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 37 - 72% Humidity 14° - 30° C Temperature 10 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

South Australia and Queensland Player List

Team Form

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Brendan Doggett, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.25, and Henry Hunt, who has scored 71 runs off 185 balls.

Queensland Team Form

Queensland has not shown good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Mitchell Swepson, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16, and Hayden Kerr, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.

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South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Noah McFadyen is the highest run-scorer for South Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 134 runs for the team at a strike rate of 77.01.

Jimmy Peirson is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 101 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 67.78.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Henry Thornton is the leading wicket-taker for South Australia in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.66.

Xavier Bartlett is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.22.