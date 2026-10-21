New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Match Prediction NZ 47 % Chance of Winning IND 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The much awaited India tour of New Zealand is all set to commence with both teams ready for the five match T20I series. The first match of this series will be played on 22 October at 12:30 PM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand is heading to this series after its previous series against Bangladesh ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, India is heading to this series after drawing its previous one against West Indies by 2-2.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 44 runs off 25 balls against Lockie Ferguson, while Lockie has dismissed him twice.

Tim Seifert has scored 37 runs off 20 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him twice.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 2071 runs in 66 innings at an average of 32.35, and Axar Patel, who holds 113 wickets in 104 innings at an average of 22.74. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tim Seifert, who has scored 2279 runs in 84 innings at an average of 31.21, and Lockie Ferguson, who holds 76 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 17.82.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 47%

India Chances of Winning: 53%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand will be prepared for the T20I series against the World champions. Even though their previous series against Bangladesh didn't go well, the team takes the home-ground advantage in this one, which could help them to turn the tables. However, their record against India has not been good in recent games, as they even lost the T20 World Cup final against them. They have batsmen such as Finn Allen, who has scored 1663 runs in 61 innings at an average of 28.67, and Devon Conway, who has scored 1839 runs in 63 innings at an average of 35.36. Matt Henry will also be a key bowler, as he has been able to take 53 wickets in 40 innings at an average of 23.07.

On the other hand, India is heading to this series being the favourites to win. The team was unable to display its best performances against the West Indies lately, but they will be keen to dominate in New Zealand once again. Holding a strong record over them in recent head-to-head encounters gives an advantage to the Indian side. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1954 runs in 66 innings at an average of 31.51, and Sanju Samson, who has scored Sanju Samson, who has scored 1735 runs in 69 innings at an average of 27.10. Arshdeep Singh has been able to take 145 wickets for the team in 95 innings at an average of 20.30.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand and India will be played at Hagley Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 19 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 159, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 54% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 54% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 142 wickets in 133 innings at an average of 23.85, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 1879 runs in 90 innings at an average of 26.84.

India Team Form

India has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Tilak Varma, who has scored 1841 runs in 66 innings at an average of 43.83, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 90 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 23.10.

New Zealand vs India Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

New Zealand vs India T20i Hagley Oval, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.59 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Tim Seifert will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 145 runs for the team in his last 3 games at an average of 48.33.

Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 360 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 7.48.

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.36.