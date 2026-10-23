Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Match Prediction BAR 54 % Chance of Winning JAK 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the Ranji Trophy will be bringing in an intense game for the fans to witness, as it will be Baroda going against Jammu and Kashmir. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at Reliance Stadium. Baroda is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bihar by 10 wickets. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Vidarbha by 3 wickets.

Who will win? Baroda Jammu & Kashmir Vote 0 votes

Facts: Jammu and Kashmir have won one of the three head-to-head games against Baroda, losing none.

Shivalik Sharma, from Baroda, has scored 532 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.92.

Sunil Kumar, from Jammu and Kashmir, has taken 47 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.63.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Priyanshu Moliya, who has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at an average of 76.50, and Bhargav Bhatt, who has taken 17 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.23. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record over Baroda has been strong, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kawalpreet Singh, who has scored 100 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50, and Sunil Kumar, who holds 14 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.28.

Baroda Chances of Winning: 54%

Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 46%

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Baroda has received an impressive start in this tournament. The team started off its campaign with two wins, which now puts them at the top of the standings in Group A with 14 points. In the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Deepak Hooda, who has scored 122 runs in 2 innings at an average of 61, and Atit Sheth, who has scored 120 runs in 2 innings at an average of 60. Mahesh Pithiya has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 13.50.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to do as well as the defending champions. The team has not been able to secure a single win, as they stand 5th in the rankings with a loss in two games with just one point. Against Baroda, their record has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.50, and Abdul Samad, who has scored 57 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.25. Umar Nazir has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.66.

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Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

The match between Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir will be played at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, which gives the home-ground advantage to Baroda. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 36 - 46% Humidity 21° - 36° C Temperature 6 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 36 - 46% Humidity 21° - 36° C Temperature 6 - 18 kmph Wind Speed

Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Team Form

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Raj Limbani, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.16, and Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 107 runs in 2 innings at an average of 53.50.

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abid Mushtaq, who holds a wicket in one inning at an economy of 4.50, and Paras Dogra, who has scored 54 runs in 4 innings at an average of 13.50.

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Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 532 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.92.

Abdul Samad will be a key batsman for Jammu & Kashmir in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 732 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.80.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 44 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.67.

Sunil Kumar will be a key bowler for Jammu & Kashmir in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 47 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.63.