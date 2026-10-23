Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction HIM 55 % Chance of Winning CHA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group D of the Ranji Trophy has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature Chandigarh going against Himachal Pradesh. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Sector 16 Stadium. Chandigarh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Haryana by an innings and 24 runs. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Mumbai by an innings and 97 runs.

Who will win? Chandigarh Himachal Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will be facing each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy.

Arjun Azad, from Chandigarh, has scored 664 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 41.50.

Aryaman Singh, from Himachal Pradesh, has taken 19 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.18.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Akash Vasisht, who has scored 163 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.33, and Jitender Rana, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.42. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21, and Nishunk Birla, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30.16.

Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 45%

Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chandigarh has not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. After playing its initial two games, the team has lost both of them by heavy margins, which puts them at the bottom of the standings. Against Himachal Pradesh, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 73 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.25, and Akshit Rana, who has scored 59 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.75. Raj Bawa has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.20.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh also had a similar story in this tournament. Their campaign also started with two consecutive losses, which has put them at the 7th spot in the standings. As the team aims to regain its winning momentum, the next game against Chandigarh comes as the best opportunity for them. They have batsmen such as Vaibhav Kalta, who has scored 130 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.50, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.25. Arpit Guleria has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.83.

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Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will be played at the Sector 16 Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Chandigarh. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 288, but it falls to 82 in the second innings, increasing to 198 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47 - 59% Humidity 16° - 30° C Temperature 6 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47 - 59% Humidity 16° - 30° C Temperature 6 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rohit Dhanda, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.75, and Arslan Khan, who has scored 59 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.75.

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Aryaman Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Innesh Mahajan, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.25.

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Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Arjun Azad will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 664 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 41.50.

Akash Vasisht will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 637 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 57.91.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 28 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.28.

Aryaman Singh will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.18.