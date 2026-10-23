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Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

HIM

55%

Chance of Winning

CHA

45%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

First class

Sector 16 Stadium

The upcoming match in Group D of the Ranji Trophy has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature Chandigarh going against Himachal Pradesh. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Sector 16 Stadium. Chandigarh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Haryana by an innings and 24 runs. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Mumbai by an innings and 97 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will be facing each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy.
  • Arjun Azad, from Chandigarh, has scored 664 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 41.50.
  • Aryaman Singh, from Himachal Pradesh, has taken 19 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.18.

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Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning 

Himachal Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Akash Vasisht, who has scored 163 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.33, and Jitender Rana, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.42. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21, and Nishunk Birla, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30.16. 

  • Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 45%
  • Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chandigarh has not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. After playing its initial two games, the team has lost both of them by heavy margins, which puts them at the bottom of the standings. Against Himachal Pradesh, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 73 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.25, and Akshit Rana, who has scored 59 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.75. Raj Bawa has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.20. 

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh also had a similar story in this tournament. Their campaign also started with two consecutive losses, which has put them at the 7th spot in the standings. As the team aims to regain its winning momentum, the next game against Chandigarh comes as the best opportunity for them. They have batsmen such as Vaibhav Kalta, who has scored 130 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.50, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.25. Arpit Guleria has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.83. 

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Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will be played at the Sector 16 Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Chandigarh. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 288, but it falls to 82 in the second innings, increasing to 198 in the third innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. 

Sunny
47 - 59% Humidity
16° - 30° C Temperature
6 - 13 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
47 - 59% Humidity
16° - 30° C Temperature
6 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh Player List 

Playing

HIM
HIM
CHA
CHA
First TeamSecond Team
Arora Shubham

wicket keeper

Azad Arjun

batsman

Avikash

no information yet

Bawa Raj Angad

all rounder

Kalia Hritik

no information yet

Birla Nishunk

no information yet

Kalta Vaibhav

no information yet

Kashyap Vishu

all rounder

Negi Mukul

batsman

Rana Jitender

no information yet

Kush Dipender

no information yet

Sandal Harshit

no information yet

Sharma Divesh

all rounder

Sharma Vipin

no information yet

Rana Akshit

wicket keeper

Singh Amanpreet

no information yet

Sandil Karthik

no information yet

Vasisht Akash

all rounder

Wadhera Nehal

all rounder

Team Form 

Chandigarh Team Form 

Chandigarh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rohit Dhanda, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.75, and Arslan Khan, who has scored 59 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.75.

Himachal Pradesh Team Form 

Himachal Pradesh has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Aryaman Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Innesh Mahajan, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.25. 

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh

First class

Sector 16 Stadium, null

Icon

Himachal Pradesh

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1.81
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Chandigarh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters 

Arjun Azad will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 664 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 41.50. 

Akash Vasisht will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 637 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 57.91.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers 

Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 28 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.28.

Aryaman Singh will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.18. 

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Himachal Pradesh will win.Himachal Pradesh has shown better form than Chandigarh in recent games.
Compare Odds:Chandigarh to Win - 1.99
Himachal Pradesh to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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