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Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

PUD

40%

Chance of Winning

UTP

60%

Parimatch

1.81
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First class

Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground

The Group A of the Ranji Trophy will be having yet another intense match for the cricket fans to witness, as it will be Puducherry going against Uttar Pradesh. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. Puducherry is heading to this game after its previous match against Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Goa by 68 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry will be facing each other for the first time in this format.
  • Aman Khan, from Puducherry, has scored 493 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 32.87.
  • Kartik Yadav, from Uttar Pradesh, has secured 18 wickets in his last 5 games at an economy of 3.19.

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Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning 

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 254 runs in 3 innings at an average of 127, and Kartik Yadav, who holds 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 11.07. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ritesh Gudge, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 65, and Sagar Udeshi, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.71. 

  • Puducherry Chances of Winning: 40%
  • Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 60%

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026 

Puducherry is yet to make its mark in this tournament. Even after playing two games, the team has managed to secure just one point, as they hold a loss and no wins, putting them 6th in the standings. In the upcoming match against Uttar Pradesh, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Mohit Kale, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32, and Nikhil Gangta, who has scored 88 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.33. Sagar Trivedi has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.60. 

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has been able to dominate in the group stages so far. After playing its initial two games, the team holds wins in both of them which puts them 2nd in the group standings with 13 points. With this strong form, their upcoming match against Puducherry seems to be an opportunity for the team to continue the same. They have batsmen such as Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 195 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65, and Aryan Juyal, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.66. Zeeshan Ansari has managed to take 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.50. 

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Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Puducherry. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report 

The match between Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is more than 25% chance of rain on the first three days. 

Rain
66 - 78% Humidity
24° - 33° C Temperature
11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed
Rain
66 - 78% Humidity
24° - 33° C Temperature
11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh Player List 

Playing

PUD
PUD
UTP
UTP
First TeamSecond Team
Chaudhary Vansh

no information yet

Gudge Ritesh

no information yet

Kale Mohit

batsman

Juyal Aryan

wicket keeper

Pawar Prasad

wicket keeper

Prabagaran Logesh

no information yet

Sharma Karan

all rounder

Singh Abhinandan

no information yet

Singh Adarsh

no information yet

Trivedi Sagar

all rounder

Veer Prashant

all rounder

Team Form 

Puducherry Team Form 

Puducherry has not been able to perform consistently in this format of the game. The team holds two losses and one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Gaurav Yadav, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 37.20, and Neyan Shyam Kangayan, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.50. 

Uttar Pradesh Team Form 

Uttar Pradesh has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Karan Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.12, Aaradhya Yadav, who has scored 98 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49. 

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh

First class

Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, null

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Puducherry

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1.99
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Uttar Pradesh

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1.81

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters 

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 493 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 32.87.

Aryan Juyal will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 764 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 63.67. 

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers 

Sagar Udeshi will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 44 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.47.

Kartik Yadav will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 3.19. 

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Uttar Pradesh will win. Uttar Pradesh has shown better form than Puducherry in recent games.
Compare Odds:Puducherry to Win - 1.99
Uttar Pradesh to Win - 1.81
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