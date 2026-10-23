Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Match Prediction MAP 58 % Chance of Winning BIH 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is set for some exciting games for the fans to witness in Group A, as the upcoming match will be between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Madhya Pradesh is heading to this game after having its previous match against Puducherry end in a draw. On the other hand, Bihar is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Baroda by 10 wickets.

Who will win? Madhya Pradesh Bihar Vote 0 votes

Facts: Madhya Pradesh has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Bihar, losing none.

Shubham Sharma, from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 617 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.13.

Himanshu Singh, from Bihar, has taken 21 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.38.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bihar and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubham Sharma, who has scored 243 runs in 3 innings at an average of 121.50, and Aayush Pandey, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.62. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mangal Mahrour, who has scored 209 runs in 4 innings at an average of 52.25, and Amod Yadav, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.55.

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 58%

Bihar Chances of Winning: 42%

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Madhya Pradesh has managed to get a good start in this tournament. Even though the team has not managed to secure a single win in this tournament so far, they have managed to get 6 points in two games, which puts them 4th in the standings. Against Bihar, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 122 runs off 139 balls in the last game, and Chanchal Rathore, who has scored 119 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.66. Ravi Kiran has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 19.60.

On the other hand, Bihar has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. The team has already endured two massive losses in this tournament, as they now aim to secure their first win of the season. Along with that, their record against Madhya Pradesh has not been strong, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Bipin Saurabh, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.50, and Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 67 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.75. Suraj Kashyap has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 33.20.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Madhya Pradesh. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 272, but it increases to 329 in the second innings, before falling to 197 in the third and 115 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions, but the last two days have at least 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 40 - 61% Humidity 18° - 31° C Temperature 8 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 40 - 61% Humidity 18° - 31° C Temperature 8 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

Madhya Pradesh and Bihar Player List

Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Saransh Jain, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.66, and Atharva Mahajan, who has scored 82 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sakibul Gani, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25, and Suraj Kashyap, who has scored 56 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Top Batters

Shubham Sharma will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 617 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.13.

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 779 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.64.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.68.

Himanshu Singh will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.38.