Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy Match Prediction UTT 53 % Chance of Winning RAJ 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group D of the Ranji Trophy will be filled with some intense matches in the next round, as it will be Uttarakhand going against Rajasthan. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Uttarakhand is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Tamil Nadu by an innings and 66 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan is heading to this game after its previous match against Railways ended in a draw.

Who will win? Uttarakhand Rajasthan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Uttarakhand has won one out of their two head-to-head matches against Rajasthan, losing none.

Kunal Chandela, from Uttarakhand, has scored 727 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.93.

Kukna Ajay Singh, from Rajasthan, has taken 28 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.07.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand will enter the upcoming match against Rajasthan with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Rajasthan has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 162 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54, and Mayank Mishra, who holds 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.44. On the other hand, Rajasthan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Karan Lamba, who has scored 320 runs in 3 innings at an average of 106.66, and Kukna Ajay Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.11.

Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 53%

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 47%

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttarakhand has not been able to make the most out of their start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a draw and suffered a loss in the next match, which puts them 5th in the standings with 3 points. Against Rajasthan, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure their first win. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 107 runs in 3 innings at an average of 35.66, and Mayank Mishra, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32. Devendra Singh Bora has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 18.25.

On the other hand, Rajasthan has received a good start in this tournament. The team has drawn both of its initial games, which puts them 4th in the standings with 6 points. While their record against Uttarakhand has not been strong lately, they will still aim to continue their strong run in this season and possibly secure a win in the next match. They have batsmen such as Sachin Yadav, who has scored 195 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65, and Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 161 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.66. Chetan Sharma has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttarakhand and Rajasthan will be played at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, which gives the home-ground advantage to Uttarakhand. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Uttarakhand and Rajasthan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain on the final day.

Sunny (Light Rain on Day 4) 47 - 64% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny (Light Rain on Day 4) 47 - 64% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Uttarakhand and Rajasthan Player List

Team Form

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Avneesh Sudha, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.60, and Jagadeesha Suchith, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.33.

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has also struggled to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Akash Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 43, and Rohan Rajbar, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.66.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 727 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.93.

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 606 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.29.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Mayank Mishra will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 68 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.82.

Kukna Ajay Singh will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the next game. He has managed to take 28 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.07.