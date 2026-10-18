pidarbha vs Goa Ranji Trophy Match Prediction VID 60 % Chance of Winning GOA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ranji Trophy is expected to be a one-sided encounter, as it will be Vidarbha going against Goa. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground. Vidarbha is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Jammu and Kashmir by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Goa is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Uttar Pradesh by 68 runs.

Who will win? Vidarbha Goa Vote 0 votes

Facts: Vidarbha has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Goa, losing just one.

Aman Mokhade, from Vidarbha, has scored 918 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 57.38.

Darshan Misal, from Goa, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.17.

Vidarbha vs Goa Chances of Winning

Vidarbha will be heading to the next game against Goa with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Goa has been strong in recent games, and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Akshay Wadkar, who has scored 202 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67.33, and Harsh Dubey, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.66. On the other hand, Goa will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shivendra Bhujbal, who has scored 114 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.50, and Yash Kasvankar, who has taken 10 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.50.

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 60%

Goa Chances of Winning: 40%

Vidarbha vs Goa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Vidarbha has been able to start off this tournament on a strong note. The team has already won both of its opening games, which puts them at the 3rd spot in the standings with 12 points. Against Goa, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ravikumar Samarth, who has scored 157 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.25, and Aman Mokhade, who has scored 102 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.50. Nachiket Bhute has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.62.

On the other hand, Goa has shown just the opposite performance in this season. The team has started its campaign with two consecutive losses, which puts them at the 7th spot in the standings. Their upcoming match against Vidarbha will be a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Abhinav Tejrana, who has scored 100 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25, and Suyash Prabhudessai, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25. Ruthvik Naik has been a key bowler for the team, as he holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.33.

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Vidarbha vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

The match between Vidarbha and Goa will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 7 Tests, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 302, but it increases to 367 in the second innings, falling to 224 in the third innings, and 197 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Vidarbha and Goa is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is at least a 5% chance of rain on the last three match days.

Partly Sunny 42 - 68% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 16 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 42 - 68% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 16 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Vidarbha and Goa Player List

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Aman Mokhade, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.20, and Dhruv Shorey, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.66.

Goa Team Form

Goa has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Darshan Misal, who has scored 72 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24, and Lalit Yadav, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 48.

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Vidarbha vs Goa Top Batters

Aman Mokhade will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 918 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 57.38.

Abhinav Tejrana will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 888 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 59.20.

Vidarbha vs Goa Top Bowlers

Parth Rekhade will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 37 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.55.

Darshan Misal will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.17.