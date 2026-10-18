Tamil Nadu vs Railways Match Prediction TAN 58 % Chance of Winning RAI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group D of the Ranji Trophy will be a close contest, as it will feature Tamil Nadu going against Railways. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Tamil Nadu is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Uttarakhand by an innings and 66 runs. On the other hand, Railways is heading to this game after having its previous match against Rajasthan end in a draw.

Who will win? Tamil Nadu Railways Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tamil Nadu has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Railways.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, from Tamil Nadu, has scored 859 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 61.36.

Kunal Yadav, from Railways, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.34.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. Their record over Railways has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 194 runs in 2 innings at an average of 97, and Sai Kishore, who holds 14 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.92. On the other hand, Railways will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vivek Singh, who has scored 185 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.25, and Kunal Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.

Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 58%

Railways Chances of Winning: 42%

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tamil Nadu has now started to perform well in this tournament. After playing two games, the team has managed to secure one win and no loss, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 8 points. Against Railways, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 134 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67, and Baba Indrajith, who has scored 103 runs in 2 innings at an average of 51.50. Saravana Kumar has managed to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.50.

On the other hand, Railways have not been able to get off to a strong start in this tournament. The team holds no wins and no losses in the first two games, as they stand at the 6th spot with just 2 points. In the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu, they will be eager to prevent their first loss of the season, by relying on their player performances. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Kaif, who has scored 178 runs in 4 innings at an average of 59.33, and Eshaan Goyal, who has scored 174 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58. Raj Choudhary has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 38.33.

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Tamil Nadu vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tamil Nadu and Railways will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tamil Nadu. This venue has hosted a total of 37 Tests, out of which 14 games have been won by the team batting first and 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 348, but it falls to 332 in the second innings, to 245 in the third innings, and 157 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tamil Nadu and Railways could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 65% chance of rain on all match days.

Rain showers 72 - 77% Humidity 26° - 31° C Temperature 16 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

Rain showers 72 - 77% Humidity 26° - 31° C Temperature 16 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

Tamil Nadu and Railways Player List

Team Form

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has been on a positive run in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their undefeated run in the upcoming match. They have players such as Gurjapneet Singh, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.75, and C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 99 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49.50.

Railways Team Form

Railways have also been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and no losses in any of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same in the upcoming match. They have players such as Adarsh Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.40, and Bhargav Merai, who has scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 63.

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Tamil Nadu vs Railways Top Batters

Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 859 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 61.36.

Bhargav Merai will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 704 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 58.67.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.63.

Kunal Yadav will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.34.