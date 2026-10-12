Victoria vs South Australia Australia Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction VIC 48 % Chance of Winning RED 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australian Domestic One-Day Cup is all set to commence soon, as Victoria prepares to go against South Australia in the next game. This match will be played on 12 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Victoria is heading to this game after losing its previous match against New South Wales by 47 runs. On the other hand, South Australia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Tasmania by 7 runs.

Who will win? Victoria South Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Victoria.

Liam Blackford, from Victoria, has scored 181 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 114.55.

Henry Thornton, from South Australia, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.

Victoria vs South Australia Chances of Winning

South Australia will enter the upcoming match against Victoria with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Victoria in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has scored 134 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 167.50, and Henry Thornton, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. On the other hand, Victoria will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Liam Blackford, who has scored 181 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 114.55, and Harry Hoekstra, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.40.

Victoria Chances of Winning: 48%

South Australia Chances of Winning: 52%

Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Victoria has not been able to continue to its strong start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win but suffered a loss in the very next match, which has pushed them down to the fourth spot in the standings. Against South Australia, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Will Sutherland, who has scored 133 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66.50, and Blake Macdonald, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31. Sam Elliott has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 37.

On the other hand, South Australia has shown its dominance in this tournament. The team is holding firm at the 2nd spot in the standings with a win and no loss in the two games they have played till now. Their next game against Victoria seems to be an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Matthew Gilkes, who has scored 97 runs off 65 balls, and Jake Weatherald, who has scored 92 runs off 89 balls. Wes Agar has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 33.66.

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Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Victoria and South Australia will be played at Junction Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Victoria. This venue has hosted a total of 10 ODIs, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Victoria and South Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Light Rain 72% Humidity 11° - 17° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 72% Humidity 11° - 17° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Victoria and South Australia Player List

Team Form

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Doug Warren, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Matthew Short, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has regained its winning momentum right before this game. The team holds one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ben Manenti, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Mackenzie Harvey, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 85.96.

Victoria vs South Australia List a Junction Oval, null Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! South Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now!

Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters

Liam Blackford is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament. He has been able to score 181 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 114.55.

Jake Fraser-McGurk is the highest run-scorer for South Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 134 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 167.50.

Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Harry Hoekstra is the leading wicket-taker for Victoria in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.40.

Henry Thornton is the leading wicket-taker for South Australia in this tournament. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.