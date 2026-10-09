Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction HAR 48 % Chance of Winning HIM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to commence as fans are waiting for the Group D clashes, with one of them featuring Haryana going against Himachal Pradesh. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. Haryana finished in the group stages last season, as the team now aims to get a strong start in this tournament. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh also finished in the group stages, as they will be looking at this game as a chance to get a winning start.

Who will win? Haryana Himachal Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Himachal Pradesh has defeated Haryana two times in its last five head-to-head matches, losing just one.

Mukul Negi, from Himachal Pradesh, has taken 24 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.07.

Parth Vats, from Haryana, has scored 285 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.50.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Haryana with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Haryana in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Akash Vasisht, who has scored 2098 runs in 63 innings at an average of 38.85, and Mukul Negi, who has taken 31 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 33.19. On the other hand, Haryana will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Parth Vats, who has scored 285 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.50, and Nikhil Kashyap, who has taken 26 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 15.69.

Haryana Chances of Winning: 48%

Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 52%

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Haryana will be heading to this tournament with high confidence levels. Last season, the team finished in the group stages with just four wins and three losses, finishing third in the group standings. In the opening game against Himachal Pradesh, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Ankit Kumar, who has scored 2649 runs in 77 innings at an average of 36.28, and Dheeru Singh, who has scored 537 runs in 23 innings at an average of 24.40. Parth Vats has also managed to take 17 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 28.50.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh didn't have a good time in the previous season. The team finished at the bottom of the standings in Group D, as they managed to secure no wins and two losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening match against Haryana, it seems an opportunity for the team, since their record over them has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 778 runs in 26 innings at an average of 33.82, and Aryaman Singh, who has scored 117 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.40. Akash Vasisht has managed to take 66 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 39.18.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will be played at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Haryana. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced venue. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the batsmen will be able to do well when they settle. Spinners will be able to take advantage when the surface wears off, towards the last two days. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on the first and last day.

Sunny 55 - 65% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 55 - 65% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 6 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aman Kumar, who holds 36 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 23.66, and Yuvraj Singh, who has scored 923 runs in 29 innings at an average of 32.96.

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Amanpreet Singh, who has scored 136 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.66, and Arpit Guleria, who has taken 65 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 35.03.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh First class CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, null Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Parth Vats will be a key batsman for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 285 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 28.50.

Akash Vasisht will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 535 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 48.64.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Nikhil Kashyap will be a key bowler for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to take a total of 26 wickets for the team in 11 innings at an average of 15.69.

Mukul Negi will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 24 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.07.