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New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Match Prediction

NZ

46%

Chance of Winning

IND

54%

Parimatch

1.60
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Hnry Stadium

The India tour of New Zealand T20I series has taken an interesting turn, as both teams now prepare for the third T20I. This match will be played on 27 October at 12:30 PM IST at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. India won the second T20I by 4 wickets, taking their series lead to 2-0. The team will now aim to win the third game and seal the series already. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to win this game and ensure the series is alive for them.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand.
  • Shreyas Iyer has scored 51 runs off 48 balls against Mitchell Santner, while Santner has dismissed him once.
  • Bevon Jacobs has scored 11 runs off 8 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

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New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning 

India will enter the third T20I against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 152 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 183.13, and Mitchell Santner, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10. 

  • New Zealand Chances of Winning: 46%
  • India Chances of Winning: 54%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand didn't have a good outing in the T20I series against India. After losing the first two T20Is with bare margins, they will now aim to stitch a comeback in the next game to keep the series alive. While their record against India has not been favourable in recent games, the team will be keen to take the home-ground advantage and turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Bevon Jacobs, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.50, and Finn Allen, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50. Michael Bracewell has also been able to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36. 

On the other hand, India has turned out to be the better side in this series. Starting the series with wins in the first two games, captain Shreyas Iyer and the team will now be looking forward to another win to seal the series already. Considering their record against New Zealand in recent games, it will be another chance for them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 228.12, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 154.05. Prince Yadav was able to take a wicket for the team in the last game at an economy of 7.50. 

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction 

The third T20I between New Zealand and India will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 26 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 153, but it falls to 133 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report 

The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
83% Humidity
8° - 14° C Temperature
47 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
83% Humidity
8° - 14° C Temperature
47 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List 

Playing

NZ
NZ
IND
IND
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Sharma Abhishek

all rounder

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Samson Sanju

wicket keeper

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Suryavanshi Vaibhav

no information yet

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Patel Axar

all rounder

Team Form 

New Zealand Team Form 

New Zealand has lost its form in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Nathan Smith, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 10.80, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17. 

India Team Form 

India has now been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning run in the upcoming match. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 9.87, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28. 

New Zealand vs India

T20i

Hnry Stadium, null

Icon

New Zealand

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2.34
Icon

India

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1.60

New Zealand vs India Top Batters 

Bevon Jacobs will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 201 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 33.50.

Shreyas Iyer will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 280 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 31.11.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers 

Mitchell Santner will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.41.

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.46.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:India will win. India has been strong against New Zealand in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:New Zealand to Win - 2.34
India to Win - 1.60
Best Bet
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