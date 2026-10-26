South Africa vs Australia Test Match Prediction
SA
51%
Chance of Winning
AUS
49%
Parimatch
Test
Newlands, Cape Town
Who will win?
Facts:
- South Africa and Australia have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head games.
- Temba Bavuma has scored 157 runs off 269 balls against Mitchell Starc, as Starc has dismissed him three times.
- Steve Smith has scored 72 runs off 158 balls against Marco Jansen, while Jansen has dismissed him once.
South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning
South Africa will enter the third Test with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong over Australia in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Temba Bavuma, who has scored 183 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61, and Marco Jansen, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18. On the other hand, Australia will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances and winning momentum to turn the tables. They have players such as Matt Renshaw, who has scored 295 runs in 4 innings at an average of 73.75, and Josh Hazlewood, who took 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.25.
- South Africa Chances of Winning: 51%
- Australia Chances of Winning: 49%
South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
South Africa is slowly making its way to the top of the table in the WTC standings. The defending champions are now standing at the third spot in the rankings with 4 wins and 2 losses in the 6 tests they have played. In the upcoming match against Australia, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Simon Harmer, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.50, and Marco Jansen, who has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.66. Wiaan Mulder has managed to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.88.
On the other hand, Australia has still kept itself at the top of the table in the WTC standings. After playing 12 games, the team has managed to secure 9 wins and just 3 losses, making them a strong contender for the final spot. But in the upcoming match against South Africa, the team faces a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Travis Head, who has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.75, and Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.75. Mitchell Starc has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.83.
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South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
The third Test between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands in Cape Town, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Africa. This venue has hosted a total of 62 Tests, out of which 24 games have been won by the team batting first, and 26 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 325, but it falls to 288 in the second innings, to 237 in the third innings, and 158 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between South Africa and Australia is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions, despite minimal chances of rain on the first and last day.
South Africa and Australia Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Head Travis
batsman
Ackerman Marques
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Bavuma Temba
batsman
Green Cameron
all rounder
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Carey Alex
wicket keeper
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Cummins Pat
bowler
Harmer Simon
bowler
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Coetzee Gerald
bowler
Lyon Nathan
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Team Form
South Africa Team Form
South Africa has regained its winning momentum ahead of the series decider. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kagiso Rabada, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.33, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.
Australia Team Form
Australia has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Scott Boland, who holds 5 wickets in an inning at an average of 16.20, and Steve Smith, who has scored 83 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.75.
South Africa vs Australia
Test
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa
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Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa vs Australia Top Batters
Wiaan Mulder will be a key batsman for South Africa in the next game. He has managed to score 741 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 57.
Travis Head will be a key batsman for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 881 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 46.37.
South Africa vs Australia Top Bowlers
Simon Harmer will be a key bowler for South Africa in the next game. He has been able to take 34 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.67.
Mitchell Starc will be a key bowler for Australia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 56 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.52.
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