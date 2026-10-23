Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
CHH
48%
Chance of Winning
AND
52%
Parimatch
First class
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Andhra Pradesh has won one out of the two head-to-head matches against Hyderabad, losing none.
- Aayush Pandey, from Chhattisgarh, has scored 851 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 56.73.
- Saurabh Kumar, from Andhra Pradesh, has taken 41 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.42.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning
Andhra Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chhattisgarh in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Seeram Rahul, who has scored 192 runs in 4 innings at an average of 64, and Lalith Mohan, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.40. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Amandeep Khare, who has scored 154 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.33, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.25.
-
Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 48%
-
Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 52%
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Chhattisgarh has not been able to perform well in this edition of the tournament. After playing two games, the team stands at the 7th spot in the standings with no wins and one loss, with just a single point. Against Andhra Pradesh, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Aayush Pandey, who has scored 138 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46, and Vikalp Tiwari, who has scored 94 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.33. Dev Aditya Singh has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 27.66.
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh just got its winning momentum affected. Even after having a strong start this season, the team endured a loss in its previous match which dropped them to the 5th spot in the standings. With the team having a strong record against Chhattisgarh, the next game could help them to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Revanth Reddy, who has scored 143 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.66, and Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 123 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.75. Saurabh Kumar has been able to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.33.
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Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
The match between Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Chhattisgarh. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain on the last two days.
Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aditya Singh Dev
no information yet
Bhui Ricky
batsman
Bareth Vasudev
all rounder
Girinath Uppara
wicket keeper
Dehari Rudra Pratap
no information yet
Kumar Saurabh
all rounder
Desai Sanjeet
batsman
Mohan Lalith
bowler
Hurkat Sanidhya
batsman
Rahul Seeram Venkata
bowler
Jadeja Dharmendrasinh
bowler
Raju Satyanarayana
bowler
Khare Amandeep Narayan
batsman
Rasheed Shaik
batsman
Reddy Abhishek
batsman
Mandal Ajay Jadav
all rounder
Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth
bowler
Reddy Revanth
no information yet
Pradhan Rahul
no information yet
Saiteja Kavuri
all rounder
Singh Ashutosh
batsman
Sasikanth KV
all rounder
Sohail Mohammad
no information yet
Shinde Karan
batsman
Tiwari Vikalp
no information yet
Stephen Cheepurapalli
bowler
Tiwary Anuj
batsman
Vijay Tripurana
bowler
Verma Mayank
batsman
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Yadav Jayant
bowler
Yadav Prateek Mahesh
batsman
Team Form
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh has not been able to grab wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ajay Mandal, who has taken 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 68.33, and Rahul Pradhan, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.
Andhra Pradesh Team Form
Andhra Pradesh has also not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Tripurana Vijay, who has taken 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 44.37, and Ricky Bhui, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
AndhraAND
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
ChhattisgarhCHH
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh
First class
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh
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Andhra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters
Aayush Pandey will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to score 851 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 56.73.
Shaik Rasheed will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 750 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 68.18.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 2 games at an economy of 3.45.
Saurabh Kumar will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has been able to take 41 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.42.
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