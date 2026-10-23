Kerala vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction KER 48 % Chance of Winning BEN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group C of the Ranji Trophy will be a heated contest, as it features Kerala going against Bengal. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram. Kerala is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Odisha by an innings and 36 runs. On the other hand, Bengal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Services by 60 runs.

Who will win? Kerala Bengal Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kerala has won two out of its four head-to-head matches against Bengal, losing one.

Sachin Baby, from Kerala, has scored 592 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.47.

Mohammed Shami, from Bengal, has taken 35 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.66.

Kerala vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Kerala with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has scored 210 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70, and Aamir Gani, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.18. On the other hand, Kerala will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record over Bengal has been strong and the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sachin Baby, who has scored 184 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.33, and Jalaj Saxena, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.60.

Kerala Chances of Winning: 48%

Bengal Chances of Winning: 52%

Kerala vs Bengal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kerala has now received a strong start in this tournament. After playing their first two games, the team holds a win and no loss, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 8 points. Against Bengal, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, as they now aim to secure another win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Aditya Sarwate, who has scored 148 runs in 2 innings at an average of 74, and Abhishek Nair, who has scored 147 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73.50. Vaisakh Chandran has managed to take 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.80.

On the other hand, Bengal has shown some tremendous performances, which has helped them for a strong start. The team has already won both of its opening games, which puts them at the top of the standings with 12 points. Now they will be looking at the game against Kerala as a chance to continue their winning run this season. They have batsmen such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 181 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60.33, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.33. Pradipta Pramanik has managed to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.11.

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Kerala vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kerala and Bengal will be played at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kerala. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kerala and Bengal could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny (Scattered Thunderstorms on Day One) 73 - 81% Humidity 23° - 31° C Temperature 8 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny (Scattered Thunderstorms on Day One) 73 - 81% Humidity 23° - 31° C Temperature 8 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Kerala and Bengal Player List

Team Form

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has been on a commendable run in this format of the game lately. The team is now having two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Aditya Sarwate, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31, and Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has scored 139 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 52.65.

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has also been on a winning run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shahbaz Ahmed, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28, and Sumanta Gupta, who has scored 94 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.33.

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Kerala vs Bengal Top Batters

Sachin Baby will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 592 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 39.47.

Sudip Kumar Gharami will be a key batsman for Bengal in the next game. He has managed to score 946 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 63.07.

Kerala vs Bengal Top Bowlers

MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 33 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.93.

Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 35 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.66.