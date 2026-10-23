Odisha vs Services Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
ODI
46%
Chance of Winning
SER
54%
Parimatch
First class
KIIT Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Odisha and Services have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head games.
- Subhranshu Senapati, from Odisha, has scored 652 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 38.35.
- Arjun Sharma, from Services, has taken 49 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.86.
Odisha vs Services Chances of Winning
Services will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who has scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32, and Arjun Sharma, who holds 14 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.92. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 258 runs in 4 innings at an average of 64.50, and Badal Biswal, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.50.
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Odisha Chances of Winning: 46%
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Services Chances of Winning: 54%
Odisha vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Odisha has not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team started its campaign with two consecutive losses, as they now aim for a win in the next game. Against Services, their record has not been much good, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Sandeep Pattnaik, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50, and Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.25. Lalit Yadav has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.40.
On the other hand, Services have also not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team has also started its campaign with two consecutive losses, as they will now look at the next game as an opportunity to secure a win. As they have shown better form as compared to Odisha, the team will be eager to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 105 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75. Pulkit Narang has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 16.33.
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Odisha vs Services Match Toss Prediction
The match between Odisha and Services will be played at the KIIT Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Odisha. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Odisha and Services could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 55% chance of rain on all match days.
Odisha and Services Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhardwaj Shreyansh
no information yet
Ahlawat Mohit
wicket keeper
Biswal Badal
bowler
Bahadur Raj
bowler
Choudhary Gourav
no information yet
Chauhan Ravi
batsman
Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev
wicket keeper
Choudhary Varun
bowler
K Beja Sambit
no information yet
Dagar Virender
no information yet
Majhi Dinesh
batsman
Dhankhar Vineet
no information yet
Mishra Shantanu
batsman
Goyat Jayant
no information yet
Mohanty Rajesh
bowler
Narang Pulkit
all rounder
Munde Om T
no information yet
Pachhara Amit
batsman
Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep
batsman
Paliwal Rajat
batsman
Ranjan Lenka Sowmya
no information yet
Rohilla Shubham
batsman
Rathva Ninad
all rounder
Sharma Arjun
all rounder
Samal Swastik
batsman
Sharma Nakul
wicket keeper
Sanatana Rana Prasanta
no information yet
Singh Rahul
bowler
Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep
batsman
Tanwar Nitin
bowler
Swain Aasirwad
wicket keeper
Tufayl Ahmad Sayed
no information yet
Yadav Lalit
all rounder
Team Form
Odisha Team Form
Odisha has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rajesh Mohanty, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 43.25, and Ninad Rathva, who has scored 73 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.25.
Services Team Form
Services have also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rahul Singh, who took 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.14, and Vineet Dhankhar, who has scored 68 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.
Odisha vs Services Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
OdishaODI
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
ServicesSER
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
Odisha vs Services
First class
KIIT Stadium, null
Odisha
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Services
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha vs Services Top Batters
Subhranshu Senapati will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 652 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 38.35.
Ravi Chauhan will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 455 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 30.33.
Odisha vs Services Top Bowlers
Badal Biswal will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.01.
Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 49 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.86.
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