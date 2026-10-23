Odisha vs Services Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction ODI 46 % Chance of Winning SER 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to get even more intense for the cricket fans, as the next Group C game will feature Odisha going against Services. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:00 AM IST at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kerala by an innings and 36 runs. On the other hand, Services is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Bengal by 60 runs.

Who will win? Odisha Services Vote 0 votes

Facts: Odisha and Services have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head games.

Subhranshu Senapati, from Odisha, has scored 652 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 38.35.

Arjun Sharma, from Services, has taken 49 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.86.

Odisha vs Services Chances of Winning

Services will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nitin Tanwar, who has scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32, and Arjun Sharma, who holds 14 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.92. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 258 runs in 4 innings at an average of 64.50, and Badal Biswal, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.50.

Odisha Chances of Winning: 46%

Services Chances of Winning: 54%

Odisha vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Odisha has not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team started its campaign with two consecutive losses, as they now aim for a win in the next game. Against Services, their record has not been much good, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have batsmen such as Sandeep Pattnaik, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50, and Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.25. Lalit Yadav has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.40.

On the other hand, Services have also not been able to do well in this tournament so far. The team has also started its campaign with two consecutive losses, as they will now look at the next game as an opportunity to secure a win. As they have shown better form as compared to Odisha, the team will be eager to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Rajat Paliwal, who has scored 105 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Ravi Chauhan, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75. Pulkit Narang has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 16.33.

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Odisha vs Services Match Toss Prediction

The match between Odisha and Services will be played at the KIIT Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Odisha. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Odisha and Services could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 55% chance of rain on all match days.

Rain 66 - 88% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 19 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 66 - 88% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 19 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Odisha and Services Player List

Team Form

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rajesh Mohanty, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 43.25, and Ninad Rathva, who has scored 73 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.25.

Services Team Form

Services have also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rahul Singh, who took 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.14, and Vineet Dhankhar, who has scored 68 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.

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Odisha vs Services Top Batters

Subhranshu Senapati will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 652 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 38.35.

Ravi Chauhan will be a key batsman for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 455 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 30.33.

Odisha vs Services Top Bowlers

Badal Biswal will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.01.

Arjun Sharma will be a key bowler for Services in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 49 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.86.