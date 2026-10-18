Saurashtra vs Assam Ranji Trophy Match Prediction SAU 56 % Chance of Winning ASM 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of Ranji Trophy will be an intense encounter, as it will be Saurashtra going against Assam. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Saurashtra is heading to this game after its previous match against Karnataka ended in a draw. On the other hand, Assam is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Tripura by 9 wickets.

Who will win? Saurashtra Assam Vote 0 votes

Facts: Saurashtra has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Assam, losing one.

Chirag Jani, from Saurashtra, has scored 777 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 55.50.

Mukhtar Hussain, from Assam, has taken 20 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.36.

Saurashtra vs Assam Chances of Winning

Saurashtra will enter the upcoming match against Assam with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Assam has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chirag Jani, who has scored 274 runs in 4 innings at an average of 137, and Parth Bhut, who holds 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.12. On the other hand, Assam will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 229 runs in 3 innings at an average of 114.50, and Mohit Thakur, who has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.87.

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 56%

Assam Chances of Winning: 44%

Saurashtra vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Saurashtra has shown commendable performances in this tournament so far. Both of their games have ended in a draw, but with a lead in the first innings, the team puts itself at the 4th spot in the standings with 6 points. Against Assam, their record has been strong in recent games and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Prerak Mankad, who has scored 149 runs in 2 innings at an average of 74.50, and Harvik Desai, who has scored 175 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43.75. Jaydev Unadkat has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.40.

On the other hand, Assam has also started to show its dominance in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a draw, but won the very next game, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 7 points. While their record against Saurashtra has not been strong lately, they will still rely on their winning momentum to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Swarupam Purkayastha, who has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at an average of 76.50, and Denish Das, who has scored 165 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55. Mukhtar Hussain has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.83.

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Saurashtra vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The match between Saurashtra and Assam will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Saurashtra. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first and none by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 543, but it falls to 329 in the second innings, to 295 in the third innings, and 147 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Saurashtra and Assam won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 31 - 40% Humidity 22° - 35° C Temperature 11 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 31 - 40% Humidity 22° - 35° C Temperature 11 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Saurashtra and Assam Player List

Team Form

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team is having three consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Chetan Sakariya, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 34.80, and Jay Gohil, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.

Assam Team Form

Assam has managed to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next match. The team is now having one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Swarupam Purkayastha, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.75, and Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.

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Saurashtra vs Assam Top Batters

Chirag Jani will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 777 runs in his last 10 games for the team at an average of 55.50.

Sibsankar Roy will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 742 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.

Saurashtra vs Assam Top Bowlers

Parth Bhut will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 28 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 2.76.

Mukhtar Hussain will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.36.