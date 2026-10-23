Karnataka vs Tripura Ranji Trophy Match Prediction
KAR
56%
Chance of Winning
TRI
44%
Parimatch
Ranji Trophy
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore
Who will win?
Facts:
- Karun Nair, from Karnataka, has scored 686 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 52.77.
- Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has taken 29 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.32.
- Karnataka has won their only head-to-head match against Tripura by 29 runs.
Karnataka vs Tripura Chances of Winning
Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. Their record over Tripura has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Karun Nair, who has scored 242 runs in 4 innings at an average of 80.66, and Vidwath Kaverappa, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 189 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63, and Sandip Sarkar, who holds 13 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.76.
- Karnataka Chances of Winning: 56%
- Tripura Chances of Winning: 44%
Karnataka vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Karnataka has not been able to start off this tournament on a positive note. Even though both of their initial games ended in a draw, the team managed to get just 2 points from both of them combined, which puts them 6th in the standings. Against Tripura, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get their first win. They have batsmen such as Manvanth Kumar, who has scored 223 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55.75, and Krishnan Shrijith, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50. Abhilash Shetty has been able to take 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 70.50.
On the other hand, Tripura also didn't do well in the start of the tournament. The team has already lost both of its opening games, as they now aim to regain their form to rank up from the bottom of the standings. However, their upcoming match against Karnataka seems challenging, as their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Sentu Sarkar, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.25, and Bikramkumar Das, who has scored 65 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.25. Manisankar Murasingh has also been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.33.
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Karnataka vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction
The match between Karnataka and Tripura will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Karnataka. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 400, but it drops to 234 in the second innings, falling further to 132 in the third innings of the game. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Karnataka and Tripura could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on all match days.
Karnataka and Tripura Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agarwal Mayank
batsman
Ali Amit
all rounder
Bhatkal Rithesh
bowler
Barman Arindam
no information yet
Gopal Shreyas
all rounder
Das Bikramkumar
batsman
Kaverappa Vidwath
bowler
Debnath Bikramjit
batsman
Krishna Kruthik
wicket keeper
Dey Rajat
batsman
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Murasingh Manisankar
all rounder
KV Aneesh
batsman
Paul Sridam
batsman
L Manvanth Kumar
all rounder
Roy Hrituraj
no information yet
LR Kumar
no information yet
Sarkar Abhijit
bowler
Nair Karun
batsman
Sarkar Ajay
bowler
Sarkar Sandip Samir
no information yet
Patil Rohan
all rounder
Sarkar Sentu
no information yet
Prakash Bajaj Madhav
no information yet
Singh Mandeep
batsman
Rahul KL
batsman
Singh Swapnil
all rounder
Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran
batsman
Sinha Arkaprabha
wicket keeper
Shetty Abhilash
bowler
Sultan Pravez
all rounder
Shetty Shikhar
no information yet
Sutradhar Subham
no information yet
Shrijith KL
wicket keeper
Vihari Hanuma
batsman
Vyshak Vijaykumar
bowler
Team Form
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Manvanth Kumar, who holds a wicket in 3 innings at an economy of 4.40, and KV Aneesh, who has scored 144 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.
Tripura Team Form
Tripura has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abhijit Sarkar, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.50, and Sridam Paul, who has scored 62 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.50.
Karnataka vs Tripura Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
KarnatakaKAR
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
TripuraTRI
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
Karnataka vs Tripura
Ranji Trophy
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore
Karnataka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Karnataka vs Tripura Top Batters
Karun Nair will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 686 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 52.77.
Sridam Paul will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 523 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 32.69.
Karnataka vs Tripura Top Bowlers
Shreyas Gopal will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.83.
Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 29 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.32.
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