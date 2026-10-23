Karnataka vs Tripura Ranji Trophy Match Prediction KAR 56 % Chance of Winning TRI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Ranji Trophy will feature Karnataka going against Tripura in a thrilling encounter. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore. Karnataka is heading to this game after its previous match against Saurashtra ended in a draw. On the other hand, Tripura is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Assam by 9 wickets.

Who will win? Karnataka Tripura Vote 0 votes

Facts: Karun Nair, from Karnataka, has scored 686 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 52.77.

Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has taken 29 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.32.

Karnataka has won their only head-to-head match against Tripura by 29 runs.

Karnataka vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. Their record over Tripura has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Karun Nair, who has scored 242 runs in 4 innings at an average of 80.66, and Vidwath Kaverappa, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 189 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63, and Sandip Sarkar, who holds 13 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.76.

Karnataka Chances of Winning: 56%

Tripura Chances of Winning: 44%

Karnataka vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Karnataka has not been able to start off this tournament on a positive note. Even though both of their initial games ended in a draw, the team managed to get just 2 points from both of them combined, which puts them 6th in the standings. Against Tripura, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get their first win. They have batsmen such as Manvanth Kumar, who has scored 223 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55.75, and Krishnan Shrijith, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.50. Abhilash Shetty has been able to take 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 70.50.

On the other hand, Tripura also didn't do well in the start of the tournament. The team has already lost both of its opening games, as they now aim to regain their form to rank up from the bottom of the standings. However, their upcoming match against Karnataka seems challenging, as their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Sentu Sarkar, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.25, and Bikramkumar Das, who has scored 65 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.25. Manisankar Murasingh has also been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.33.

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Karnataka vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

The match between Karnataka and Tripura will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Karnataka. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 400, but it drops to 234 in the second innings, falling further to 132 in the third innings of the game. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Karnataka and Tripura could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 58 - 63% Humidity 19° - 29° C Temperature 10 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58 - 63% Humidity 19° - 29° C Temperature 10 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Karnataka and Tripura Player List

Team Form

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Manvanth Kumar, who holds a wicket in 3 innings at an economy of 4.40, and KV Aneesh, who has scored 144 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abhijit Sarkar, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.50, and Sridam Paul, who has scored 62 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.50.

Karnataka vs Tripura Ranji Trophy Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Karnataka vs Tripura Top Batters

Karun Nair will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 686 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 52.77.

Sridam Paul will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 523 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 32.69.

Karnataka vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.83.

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 29 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.32.