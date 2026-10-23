New Zealand A vs India A 1st Unofficial Test Match Prediction NZA 49 % Chance of Winning INA 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India A tour of New Zealand is all set to commence, as both teams have started to prepare for the unofficial Tests. The first unofficial Test between these two teams will be played from 24 October at 3:00 AM IST at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. New Zealand A is heading to this series after losing its previous series against Sri Lanka A by 0-1. On the other hand, India A is heading to this series after winning its previous series against Australia A by 1-0.

Who will win? New Zealand A India A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A has won one out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand A, without losing any.

Auqib Nabi, from India A, has taken 174 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 18.99.

Tim Robinson, from New Zealand A, has scored 1478 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.84.

New Zealand A vs India A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand A in recent games which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Auqib Nabi, who has scored 174 runs in 77 innings at an average of 18.99, and KL Rahul, who has scored 9237 runs in 215 innings at an average of 45.05. On the other hand, New Zealand A will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tim Robinson, who has scored 1478 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.84, and Kristian Clarke, who has taken 94 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 33.21.

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 49%

India A Chances of Winning: 51%

New Zealand A vs India A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand A will be heading to this series against India A with high hopes. Even though their record against India A has not been good in recent games, the team still aims to utilise the home-ground advantage well and secure a win over India. Moreover, this will help them to be prepared for the challenge India will possess in the upcoming series. They have batsmen such as Max Chu, who has scored 2553 runs in 80 innings at an average of 35.45, and Mitchell Hay, who has scored 2277 runs in 63 innings at an average of 42.16. Fraser Sheat has managed to take 156 wickets in 100 innings at an average of 27.81.

On the other hand, India A will be heading to this series with high hopes. The team is looking at this series as a way to prepare for the crucial series against New Zealand, which will be played later in November. As the team holds a strong record over New Zealand A in recent head-to-head encounters, they will be eager to start off the series with a win. They have batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 4968 runs in 98 innings at an average of 53.41, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 3149 runs in 78 innings at an average of 41.98. Akash Deep has managed to take 178 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 25.48.

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New Zealand A vs India A Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand A and India A will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand A. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The first two days will be able to offer good early carry, true bounce, and seam movement. Batters who are able to settle will be able to do well on day three, which offers a stable batting surface. The ball grips well on the final day of the game, allowing the spinners to take advantage. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand A and India A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on the final three days of the game.

Partly Sunny 42 - 64% Humidity 9° - 27° C Temperature 13 - 34 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 42 - 64% Humidity 9° - 27° C Temperature 13 - 34 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand A and India A Player List

Team Form

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jayden Lennox, who has taken 56 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 35.10, and Rhys Mariu, who has scored 2420 runs in 49 innings at an average of 52.60.

India A Team Form

India A has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 4309 runs in 101 innings at an average of 44.88, and Anshul Kamboj, who has taken 122 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 23.18.

New Zealand A vs India A National teams Bert Sutcliffe Oval, null New Zealand A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

New Zealand A vs India A Top Batters

Tim Robinson will be a key batsman for New Zealand A in the next game. He has managed to score 1478 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.84.

KL Rahul will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 9237 runs in 215 innings in his first class career at an average of 45.05.

New Zealand A vs India A Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke will be a key bowler for New Zealand A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 94 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 33.21.

Auqib Nabi will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 174 wickets in his first class career in 77 innings at an average of 18.99.