Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Match Prediction HYD 48 % Chance of Winning PUN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of Ranji Trophy is set to have one of the most exciting games as two top teams clash, with Hyderabad going against Punjab. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad. Hyderabad is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Andhra Pradesh by 267 runs. On the other hand, Punjab is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Chhattisgarh by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Hyderabad Punjab Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hyderabad, losing none.

Kodimela Himateja, from Hyderabad, has scored 667 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.47.

Harpreet Brar, from Punjab, has taken 35 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 3.04.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Punjab will enter the upcoming match against Hyderabad with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hyderabad in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Uday Saharan, who has scored 231 runs in 3 innings at an average of 115.50, and Harpreet Brar, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.41. On the other hand, Hyderabad will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kodimela Himateja, who has scored 151 runs in 3 innings at an average of 75.50, and Tanay Thyagarajan, who has taken 20 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.35.

Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 48%

Punjab Chances of Winning: 52%

Hyderabad vs Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hyderabad has received a strong start in this edition of Ranji Trophy. After playing its first two games, the team has gained the top spot in the standings with wins in both of them, which has also given them 13 points. In the upcoming match against Punjab, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 145 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.33, and Abhirath Reddy, who has scored 122 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.66. Aniketh Reddy has managed to take 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.

On the other hand, Punjab has also started to make its way to the top. After getting a positive start to this season, the team went on to win its previous match, which has pushed them to the 2nd spot in the standings with 9 points. Against Hyderabad, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Salil Arora, who has scored 227 runs in 3 innings at an average of 113.50, and Emanjot Singh Chahal, who has scored 121 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 81.75. Umesh Yadav has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.28.

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Hyderabad vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hyderabad and Punjab will be played at Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hyderabad. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hyderabad and Punjab could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on all match days.

Cloudy 40 - 69% Humidity 18° - 30° C Temperature 14 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 40 - 69% Humidity 18° - 30° C Temperature 14 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Hyderabad and Punjab Player List

Team Form

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mohammed Siraj, who took 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.33, and Rahul Radesh, who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52.

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has also managed to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team is now having one win and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Harjas Singh, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.85, and Vihaan Malhotra, who has scored 149 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.66.

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Hyderabad vs Punjab Top Batters

Kodimela Himateja will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the next game. He has managed to score 667 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 44.47.

Uday Saharan will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 886 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 63.29.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 50 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.08.

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 35 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 3.04.