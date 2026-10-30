Bengal vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction BEN 53 % Chance of Winning MAH 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The new round of the Ranji Trophy is all set to commence with some exciting games, as the next Group D clash will be between Bengal and Maharashtra. This match will be taking place from 2 November at 9:00 AM IST at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bengal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Kerala by 287 runs. On the other hand, Maharashtra is heading to this game after its previous match against Gujarat ended in a draw.

Who will win? Bengal Maharashtra Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bengal and Maharashtra have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.

Sudip Kumar Gharami, from Bengal, has scored 884 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 58.93.

Vicky Ostwal, from Maharashtra, has taken 38 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.42.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Maharashtra with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has scored 258 runs in 6 innings at an average of 51.60, and Pradipta Pramanik, who holds 19 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15. On the other hand, Maharashtra will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ankit Bawne, who has scored 357 runs in 5 innings at an average of 119, and Vicky Ostwal, who holds 15 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.26.

Bengal Chances of Winning: 53%

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 47%

Bengal vs Maharashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bengal has shown some dominant performances in the tournament till now. The team has managed to secure wins in all of its three games, which puts them at the top of the standings with 18 points. Against Maharashtra, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 211 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.20, and Abishek Porel, who has scored 202 runs in 5 innings at an average of 40.40. Shahbaz Ahmed has been able to take 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.90.

On the other hand, Maharashtra is also making its way to the top of the table. The team has managed to secure a win and no losses in the three games they have played so far, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 12 points. While the next game against Bengal will be an away game for them, the team aims to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Digvijay Patil, who has scored 254 runs in 5 innings at an average of 63.50, and Saurabh Nawale, who has scored 121 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.33. Siddhesh Veer has been able to take 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.08.

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Bengal vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bengal and Maharashtra will be played at Eden Gardens, which gives the home-ground advantage to Bengal. This venue has hosted a total of 43 Tests, out of which 13 games have been won by the team batting first, and 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 319, but it falls to 310 in the second innings, to 252 in the third innings, and 141 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bengal and Maharashtra could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain on day one.

Partly Sunny 65 - 73% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 6 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65 - 73% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 6 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Bengal and Maharashtra Player List

Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aamir Gani, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.18, and Ankur Paul, who has scored 152 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.33.

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 49.42, and Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 115 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.

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Bengal vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami will be a key batsman for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 884 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 58.93.

Prithvi Shaw will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 652 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.75.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 32 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 2.70.

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 38 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.42.