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Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction

GUJ

51%

Chance of Winning

KER

49%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

First class

Narendra Modi Stadium

The upcoming match in Group C of the Ranji Trophy will be a close contest, as it features Gujarat going against Kerala. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat is heading to this game after having its previous match against Maharashtra end in a draw. On the other hand, Kerala is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Bengal by 287 runs. Which team gets to make it to the table toppers?

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • Kerala has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gujarat, losing two.
  • Jaymeet Patel, from Gujarat, has scored 773 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 55.21.
  • MD Nidheesh, from Kerala, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.03.

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Gujarat vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Kerala with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aarya Desai, who has scored 316 runs in 6 innings at an average of 63.20, and Siddharth Desai, who has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.16. On the other hand, Kerala will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team has been strong against Gujarat in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sachin Baby, who has scored 217 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.40, and Jalaj Saxena, who holds 16 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.68.

  • Gujarat Chances of Winning: 51%

  • Kerala Chances of Winning: 49%

Gujarat vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat has not been able to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds third spot in the standings with a win and no losses, as they have 9 points. Against Kerala, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious and take revenge for the semi-final loss in 2025. They have batsmen such as Jaymeet Patel, who has scored 250 runs in 4 innings at an average of 125, and Urvil Patel, who has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.25. Arzan Nagwaswalla has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 33.50.

On the other hand, Kerala has not been able to secure consistent wins this season. The team stands at the 4th spot in the rankings with 8 points, as they have managed to secure a win and a loss in the three games played. Against Gujarat, their record has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 97.50, and Abhishek Nair, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25. Aditya Sarwate has been able to take 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.42.

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Gujarat vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gujarat and Kerala will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gujarat. This venue has hosted a total of 16 Tests, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 335, but it increases to 359 in the second innings, falling to 226 in the third innings, and 147 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat and Kerala won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
44 - 50% Humidity
20° - 34° C Temperature
13 - 14 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
44 - 50% Humidity
20° - 34° C Temperature
13 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat and Kerala Player List

Playing

GUJ
GUJ
KER
KER
First TeamSecond Team
Anuraj JS

no information yet

Desai Abhishek

no information yet

Desai Amit

no information yet

Desai Siddharth

all rounder

Chandran Vyshak

all rounder

Jadeja Priyajeet

no information yet

Nair Abhishek J

no information yet

Nair Abhishek Pratap

no information yet

Nayanar Varun

wicket keeper

Patel Jaymeet

no information yet

Patel Priyesh

wicket keeper

Raj Pavan

no information yet

Patel Urvil

wicket keeper

Sarwate Aditya

all rounder

Prajapati Saral

no information yet

Saxena Jalaj

all rounder

Trivedi Vedant

no information yet

Team Form

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has been able to show some good performances in its recent games. Still, the team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Chintan Gaja, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 50.50, and Manan Hingaraja, who has scored 182 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.50.

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Vaisakh Chandran, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28.50, and Aditya Sarwate, who has scored 148 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.

Gujarat vs Kerala

First class

Narendra Modi Stadium, null

Icon

Gujarat

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81
Icon

Kerala

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Gujarat vs Kerala Top Batters

Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 773 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.21.

Sachin Baby will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 527 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 32.94.

Gujarat vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 57 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.64.

MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.03.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Gujarat will win.Gujarat takes the home-ground advantage over Kerala in the next game.
Compare Odds:Kerala to Win - 1.99
Gujarat to Win - 1.81
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