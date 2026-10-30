Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
GUJ
51%
Chance of Winning
KER
49%
Parimatch
First class
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kerala has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gujarat, losing two.
- Jaymeet Patel, from Gujarat, has scored 773 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 55.21.
- MD Nidheesh, from Kerala, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.03.
Gujarat vs Kerala Chances of Winning
Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Kerala with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aarya Desai, who has scored 316 runs in 6 innings at an average of 63.20, and Siddharth Desai, who has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.16. On the other hand, Kerala will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team has been strong against Gujarat in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sachin Baby, who has scored 217 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.40, and Jalaj Saxena, who holds 16 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.68.
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Gujarat Chances of Winning: 51%
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Kerala Chances of Winning: 49%
Gujarat vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat has not been able to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds third spot in the standings with a win and no losses, as they have 9 points. Against Kerala, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious and take revenge for the semi-final loss in 2025. They have batsmen such as Jaymeet Patel, who has scored 250 runs in 4 innings at an average of 125, and Urvil Patel, who has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.25. Arzan Nagwaswalla has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 33.50.
On the other hand, Kerala has not been able to secure consistent wins this season. The team stands at the 4th spot in the rankings with 8 points, as they have managed to secure a win and a loss in the three games played. Against Gujarat, their record has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 97.50, and Abhishek Nair, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25. Aditya Sarwate has been able to take 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.42.
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Gujarat vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gujarat and Kerala will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gujarat. This venue has hosted a total of 16 Tests, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 335, but it increases to 359 in the second innings, falling to 226 in the third innings, and 147 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Gujarat and Kerala won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gujarat and Kerala Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Desai Aarya
batsman
Anuraj JS
no information yet
Desai Abhishek
no information yet
Azharuddeen Mohammed
wicket keeper
Desai Amit
no information yet
Baby Sachin
batsman
Desai Siddharth
all rounder
Basil Nedumankuzhy
bowler
Gaja Chintan
bowler
Chandran Vyshak
all rounder
Hingrajia Manan
batsman
Kunnummal Rohan
batsman
Jadeja Priyajeet
no information yet
Nair Abhishek J
no information yet
Jaiswal Vishal
batsman
Nair Abhishek Pratap
no information yet
Nagwaswalla Arzan
bowler
Nayanar Varun
wicket keeper
Patel Harshal
bowler
Nidheesh MD
bowler
Patel Jaymeet
no information yet
Nizar Salman
batsman
Patel Kshitij
batsman
Parveen Abhijth
bowler
Patel Priyesh
wicket keeper
Raj Pavan
no information yet
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Sarwate Aditya
all rounder
Prajapati Saral
no information yet
Saxena Jalaj
all rounder
Trivedi Vedant
no information yet
Tom Eden Apple
bowler
Team Form
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat has been able to show some good performances in its recent games. Still, the team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Chintan Gaja, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 50.50, and Manan Hingaraja, who has scored 182 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.50.
Kerala Team Form
Kerala has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Vaisakh Chandran, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28.50, and Aditya Sarwate, who has scored 148 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.
Gujarat vs Kerala
First class
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Gujarat
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Kerala
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat vs Kerala Top Batters
Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 773 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.21.
Sachin Baby will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 527 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 32.94.
Gujarat vs Kerala Top Bowlers
Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 57 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.64.
MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.03.
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