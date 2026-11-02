Assam vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match Prediction ASM 45 % Chance of Winning KAR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Ranji Trophy will be a close contest, as it features Assam going against Karnataka. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Assam is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Saurashtra by an innings and 12 runs. On the other hand, Karnataka is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Tripura by an innings and 116 runs.

Who will win? Assam Karnataka Vote 0 votes

Facts: Karnataka has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Assam, losing none.

Sibsankar Roy, from Assam, has scored 862 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 61.57.

Shreyas Gopal, from Karnataka, has taken 43 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.77.

Assam vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Assam with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Assam in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Karun Nair, who has scored 305 runs in 5 innings at an average of 76.25, and Shikhar Shetty, who holds 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.46. On the other hand, Assam will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will be relying on the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 361 runs in 5 innings at an average of 90.25, and Mohit Thakur, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.41.

Assam Chances of Winning: 45%

Karnataka Chances of Winning: 55%

Assam vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Assam has not been able to show consistent performances in this tournament so far. The team holds the 5th spot in the standings with 7 points, having secured a win and a loss in the three games they have played. Against Karnataka, their record has not been good in recent games, but the team still takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Denish Das, who has scored 255 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51, and Swarupam Purkayastha, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25. Hridip Deka has managed to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.

On the other hand, Karnataka has finally shown its top performances in this tournament. The team has been able to secure a win and no loss in the three games they have played, which puts them 4th in the standings with 9 points. Their record against Assam has been strong, which could help them to secure another win to rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Manvanth Kumar, who has scored 274 runs in 5 innings at an average of 54.80, and KV Aneesh, who has scored 212 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.40. Shreyas Gopal has been able to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.87.

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Assam vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The match between Assam and Karnataka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Assam. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 489, but it falls to 201 in the second innings, increasing to 260 in the third innings, and falling back to 140 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Assam and Karnataka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on day one.

Sunny 72 - 75% Humidity 21° - 29° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 72 - 75% Humidity 21° - 29° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Assam and Karnataka Player List

Team Form

Assam Team Form

Assam has not been able to perform consistently in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mukhtar Hussain, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.85, and Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who has scored 97 runs in 5 innings at an average of 19.40.

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has been able to show some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Manvanth Kumar, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.66, and Rithesh Bhatkal, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.50.

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Assam vs Karnataka Top Batters

Sibsankar Roy will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 862 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 61.57.

Mayank Agarwal will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 645 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.31.

Assam vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.32.

Shreyas Gopal will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 43 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.77.