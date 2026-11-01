Goa vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Match Prediction GOA 54 % Chance of Winning BIH 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the Ranji Trophy will be a close encounter, as it features Goa going against Bihar. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Panjim Gymkhana Grounds in Panaji. Goa is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Vidarbha by an innings and 27 runs. On the other hand, Bihar will be heading to this game after losing its previous match against Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 174 runs. Which team gets its first win of the season?

Who will win? Goa Bihar Vote 0 votes

Facts: The only head-to-head match between Goa and Bihar has ended in a draw.

Abhinav Tejrana, from Goa, has scored 932 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.82.

Amod Yadav, from Bihar, has taken 21 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.67.

Goa vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Goa will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shivendra Bhujbal, who has scored 159 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.80, and Yash Kasvankar, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.40. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mangal Mahrour, who has scored 255 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.50, and Amod Yadav, who holds 12 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.66.

Goa Chances of Winning: 54%

Bihar Chances of Winning: 46%

Goa vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Goa has not been able to find a good start in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with three consecutive losses, which puts them at the 7th spot in the standings. In the upcoming match against Bihar, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure their first win of the season. They have batsmen such as Darshan Misal, who has scored 126 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.20, and Abhinav Tejrana, who has scored 144 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24. Rajesh Naik has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in one inning at an average of 14.

On the other hand, Bihar has also not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has started off its campaign also with three consecutive losses, as they now aim to regain their form in the upcoming match. Noting that Goa has also shown a similar form this season, the team aims to turn the tables in the next game. They have batsmen such as Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 144 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.60, and Bipin Saurabh, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.50. Suraj Kashyap has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 47.

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Goa vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Goa and Bihar will be played at Panjim Gymkhana Grounds, which gives the home-ground advantage to Goa. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Goa and Bihar could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 71 - 76% Humidity 26° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 71 - 76% Humidity 26° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Goa and Bihar Player List

Team Form

Goa Team Form

Goa has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Vasuki Koushik, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.25, and Yash Kasvankar, who has scored 100 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.33.

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has also encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sakibul Gani, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.50, and Suraj Kashyap, who has scored 74 runs in 6 innings at an average of 12.33.

Goa vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Panjim Gymkhana Grounds, Panaji Goa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Goa vs Bihar Top Batters

Abhinav Tejrana will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 932 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.82.

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 706 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.31.

Goa vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 26 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.29.

Amod Yadav will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.67.