Odisha vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction ODI 47 % Chance of Winning JHA 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group C of the Ranji Trophy is all set to have some of the most exciting games, as the upcoming match will feature Odisha going against Jharkhand. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:00 AM IST at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha is heading to this game after its previous match against Services ended in a draw. On the other hand, Jharkhand is heading to this game after its previous match against Delhi ended in a draw.

Who will win? Odisha Jharkhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Jharkhand has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Odisha, losing one.

Subhranshu Senapati, from Odisha, has scored 666 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 37.

Sahil Raj, from Jharkhand, has taken 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.67.

Odisha vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Jharkhand will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Odisha in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aditya Singh, who has scored 213 runs in 3 innings at an average of 71, and Utkarsh Singh, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.57. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 299 runs in 5 innings at an average of 59.80, and Badal Biswal, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 37.16.

Odisha Chances of Winning: 47%

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 53%

Odisha vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Odisha has not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. The team holds the last spot in the group standings with just 1 point, as they have managed to secure two losses and no wins in three games. While their record against Jharkhand has not been strong in recent games, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Sandeep Pattnaik, who has scored 160 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32, and Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 123 runs in 5 innings at an average of 24.60. Lalit Yadav has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.20.

On the other hand, Jharkhand has shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team has managed to secure no wins and no losses in the three games they have played, as they hold the 5th spot in the standings with 5 points. Their record against Odisha has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 209 runs in 4 innings at an average of 69.66, and Virat Singh, who has scored 170 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.50. Md Kounain Quraishi has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 34.20.

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Odisha vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Odisha and Jharkhand will be played at KIIT Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Odisha. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Odisha and Jharkhand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 20% chance of rain on all match days.

Scattered Thunderstorms 75 - 84% Humidity 23° - 31° C Temperature 3 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 75 - 84% Humidity 23° - 31° C Temperature 3 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Odisha and Jharkhand Player List

Team Form

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost four out of its last five games and secured no wins, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ninad Rathva, who has scored 92 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18.40, and Rajesh Mohanty, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 49.75.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has also not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jatin Pandey, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 3.68, and Sharandeep Singh, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75.

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Odisha vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Subhranshu Senapati will be a key batsman for Odisha in the next game. He has managed to score 666 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.

Shikhar Mohan will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the next game. He has managed to score 900 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 69.23.

Odisha vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Badal Biswal will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.02.

Sahil Raj will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.67.