Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Match Prediction
CHA
45%
Chance of Winning
TAN
55%
Parimatch
Ranji Trophy
Sector 16 Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Tamil Nadu has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Chandigarh.
- Arjun Azad, from Chandigarh, has scored 811 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 47.71.
- Sai Kishore, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 41 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.65.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chandigarh in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 214 runs in 4 innings at an average of 53.50, and Sai Kishore, who has taken 21 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.20, and Nishunk Birla, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.
- Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 45%
- Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 55%
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Chandigarh has not been able to do well at the start of the tournament. The team stands at the 7th spot in the standings with just one point, having secured no wins and two losses in three games. Against Tamil Nadu, their record has not been strong, but the team still takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Nehal Pajni, who has scored 222 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 63.61, and Arslan Khan, who has scored 158 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.60. Jagjit Singh has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 40.40.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has shown its dominance in this tournament. The team holds 2nd spot in the group stages with 14 points, having secured two wins and no losses in the three games they have played. Against Chandigarh, their record has been strong, which could help them to secure yet another win to rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 163 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.33, and Baba Indrajith, who has scored 185 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.25. Ajith Ram has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.28.
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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction
The match between Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu will be played at Sector 16 Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Chandigarh. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Azad Arjun
batsman
D Deepesh
no information yet
Bawa Raj Angad
all rounder
G Ajitesh
wicket keeper
Bhambri Shivam
batsman
Govinth -
no information yet
Birla Nishunk
no information yet
Hemchudeshan Jeganathan
no information yet
Dhanda Rohit
bowler
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Kanwar Anirudh
bowler
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Kashyap Vishu
all rounder
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Khan Arslan
batsman
Kishore Sai
bowler
Kush Dipender
no information yet
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Lather Bhagmender Balbir
bowler
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Pajni Nehal
batsman
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
Pannu Arjit
bowler
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Rana Akshit
wicket keeper
Siddarth Andre
no information yet
Sandhu Jagjit Singh
batsman
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Sandil Karthik
no information yet
SR Athish
no information yet
Sharma Nikhil
no information yet
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Vohra Manan
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
Team Form
Chandigarh Team Form
Chandigarh has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Bhagmender Lather, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 64, and Manan Vohra, who has scored 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.80.
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Gurjapneet Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.83, and Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu
Ranji Trophy
Sector 16 Stadium
Chandigarh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters
Arjun Azad will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 811 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.71.
Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 778 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.57.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers
Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 23 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.29.
Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 41 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.65.
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