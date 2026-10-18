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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

CHA

45%

Chance of Winning

TAN

55%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Ranji Trophy

Sector 16 Stadium

The Group D of the Ranji Trophy is set to have another thrilling match for the fans, as it will be Chandigarh going against Tamil Nadu. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Sector 16 Stadium. Chandigarh is heading to this game after its previous match against Himachal Pradesh ended in a draw. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Railways by 5 wickets.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • Tamil Nadu has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Chandigarh.
  • Arjun Azad, from Chandigarh, has scored 811 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 47.71.
  • Sai Kishore, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 41 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.65.

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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chandigarh in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has scored 214 runs in 4 innings at an average of 53.50, and Sai Kishore, who has taken 21 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.20, and Nishunk Birla, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.

  • Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 45%
  • Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 55%

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chandigarh has not been able to do well at the start of the tournament. The team stands at the 7th spot in the standings with just one point, having secured no wins and two losses in three games. Against Tamil Nadu, their record has not been strong, but the team still takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Nehal Pajni, who has scored 222 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 63.61, and Arslan Khan, who has scored 158 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.60. Jagjit Singh has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 40.40.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has shown its dominance in this tournament. The team holds 2nd spot in the group stages with 14 points, having secured two wins and no losses in the three games they have played. Against Chandigarh, their record has been strong, which could help them to secure yet another win to rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as C Andre Siddarth, who has scored 163 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.33, and Baba Indrajith, who has scored 185 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.25. Ajith Ram has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.28.

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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu will be played at Sector 16 Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Chandigarh. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
45 - 52% Humidity
16° - 29° C Temperature
8 - 16 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
45 - 52% Humidity
16° - 29° C Temperature
8 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu Player List

Playing

TAN
TAN
CHA
CHA
First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Azad Arjun

batsman

D Deepesh

no information yet

Bawa Raj Angad

all rounder

G Ajitesh

wicket keeper

Govinth -

no information yet

Birla Nishunk

no information yet

Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

Kashyap Vishu

all rounder

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Kush Dipender

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Rana Akshit

wicket keeper

Siddarth Andre

no information yet

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Sandil Karthik

no information yet

SR Athish

no information yet

Sharma Nikhil

no information yet

Yadav R Sonu

all rounder

Team Form

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Bhagmender Lather, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 64, and Manan Vohra, who has scored 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.80.

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Gurjapneet Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.83, and Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy

Sector 16 Stadium

Icon

Chandigarh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99
Icon

Tamil Nadu

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Arjun Azad will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 811 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.71.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 778 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.57.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 23 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.29.

Sai Kishore will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 41 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.65.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Tamil Nadu will win. Tamil Nadu has been strong against Chandigarh in head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Chandigarh to Win - 1.99
Tamil Nadu to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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