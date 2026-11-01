Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction VID 53 % Chance of Winning MAP 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to have one of the most intense games in Group A, as the next clash will feature Vidarbha going against Madhya Pradesh. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground. Vidarbha is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Goa by an innings and 27 runs. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bihar by an innings and 174 runs.

Who will win? Vidarbha Madhya Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Aman Mokhade, from Vidarbha, has scored 901 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.07.

Saransh Jain, from Madhya Pradesh, has taken 40 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.86.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Vidarbha will enter the upcoming match against Madhya Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Akshay Wadkar, who has scored 265 runs in 4 innings at an average of 88.33, and Nachiket Bhute, who holds 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.28. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shubham Sharma, who has scored 243 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81, and Saransh Jain, who holds 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.12.

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 53%

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 47%

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Vidarbha has been the most dominant team in Group A so far. The team has managed to win all of its first three games, which puts them at the top of the standings with an impressive total of 19 points. Against Madhya Pradesh, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Dhruv Shorey, who has scored 239 runs in 5 innings at an average of 59.75, and Ravikumar Samarth, who has scored 210 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42. Harsh Dubey has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 16.85.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh has received the start they wanted in this tournament. After playing a total of three games, the team holds one win and no loss, which puts them 4th in the standings with 13 points. Against Vidarbha, their record has been worth noting in recent games, as the team aims to give a strong competition in the next game. They have batsmen such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 231 runs in 2 innings at an average of 115.50, and Chanchal Rathore, who has scored 147 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.75. Avesh Khan has been able to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 11.44.

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Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, which gives them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 7 Tests, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 302, but it increases to 367 in the second innings, falling to 224 in the third, and 197 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on the first three days.

Partly Sunny 58 - 67% Humidity 19° - 31° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58 - 67% Humidity 19° - 31° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Parth Rekhade, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24, and Aman Mokhade, who has scored 141 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.20.

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Aryan Pandey, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.62, and Saksham Purohit, who has scored 132 runs off 214 balls.

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Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Aman Mokhade will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 901 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.07.

Shubham Sharma will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 576 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.40.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 43 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.64.

Saransh Jain will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.86.