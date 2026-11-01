Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Ranji Trophy Match Prediction
JAK
52%
Chance of Winning
PUD
48%
Parimatch
Ranji Trophy
Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Jammu and Kashmir has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Puducherry.
- Abdul Samad, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 792 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.50.
- Sagar Udeshi, from Puducherry, has taken 42 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.41.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Chances of Winning
Jammu and Kashmir will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 223 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.16, and Sunil Kumar, who has taken 15 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.13. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ritesh Gudge, who has scored 242 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48.40, and Sagar Udeshi, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.27.
- Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 52%
- Puducherry Chances of Winning: 48%
Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
The defending champions, Jammu and Kashmir, have still not been able to find their rhythm. The team holds the 5th spot in the standings with no wins and one loss in three games, giving them just 2 points. Their upcoming match against Puducherry comes as an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Abdul Samad, who has scored 202 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.66, and Umar Nazir, who has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.66. Rohit Sharma has been able to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.42.
On the other hand, Puducherry has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. The team holds 6th spot in the standings with just one point, as they have managed to secure one loss and no wins in the three games played. While the next game against Jammu and Kashmir seems a challenge, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Neyan Shyam Kangayan, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.83, and Mohit Kale, who has scored 113 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.60. Gaurav Yadav has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 42.66.
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Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction
The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry will be played at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jammu and Kashmir. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a slight chance of rain on day two and three.
Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dogra Paras
batsman
Bhat Mohammad Tahir
bowler
Hassan Yawer
no information yet
Gangta Nikhil
batsman
Iqbal Qamran
batsman
Gudge Ritesh
no information yet
Khajuria Shubham
batsman
Kale Mohit
batsman
Khanday Waseem Bashir
bowler
Kangayan Neyan Shyam
batsman
Kumar Sunil Ram
bowler
Kannan Karan
bowler
Lotra Sahil
bowler
Khan Aman Hakim
bowler
Malik Umran
bowler
M Sivamurugan
batsman
Mushtaq Abid
bowler
Pawar Prasad
wicket keeper
Muzaffar Nasir Lone
all rounder
Prabagaran Logesh
no information yet
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Raja Vijai
bowler
Nazir Mir Umar
bowler
Sharma Ankit
bowler
Pundir Shubham
all rounder
Thamaraikannan Parandaman
batsman
Samad Abdul
batsman
Trivedi Sagar
all rounder
Sharma Rohit
bowler
Udeshi Sagar
bowler
Sharma Rydham
no information yet
Yadav Gaurav
bowler
Sharma Vanshaj
no information yet
Singh Kawalpreet
no information yet
Wadhawan Kanhaiya
wicket keeper
Team Form
Jammu & Kashmir Team Form
Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Umar Nazir, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.50, and Sahil Lotra, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 37.59.
Puducherry Team Form
Puducherry has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sagar Trivedi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35.60, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 103 runs in 5 innings at an average of 20.60.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry
Ranji Trophy
Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
Jammu & Kashmir
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Puducherry
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Top Batters
Abdul Samad will be a key batsman for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to score 792 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 49.50.
Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 547 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.47.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Top Bowlers
Sunil Kumar will be a key bowler for Jammu & Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to take 47 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.63.
Sagar Udeshi will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 42 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.41.
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