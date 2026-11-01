Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Ranji Trophy Match Prediction JAK 52 % Chance of Winning PUD 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group A of the Ranji Trophy will feature Jammu and Kashmir going against Puducherry, as both teams search for their first win. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir is heading to this game after having its previous match against Baroda end in a draw. On the other hand, Puducherry is heading to this game after its previous match against Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

Who will win? Jammu & Kashmir Puducherry Vote 0 votes

Facts: Jammu and Kashmir has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Puducherry.

Abdul Samad, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 792 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.50.

Sagar Udeshi, from Puducherry, has taken 42 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.41.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 223 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.16, and Sunil Kumar, who has taken 15 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.13. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ritesh Gudge, who has scored 242 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48.40, and Sagar Udeshi, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.27.

Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 52%

Puducherry Chances of Winning: 48%

Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The defending champions, Jammu and Kashmir, have still not been able to find their rhythm. The team holds the 5th spot in the standings with no wins and one loss in three games, giving them just 2 points. Their upcoming match against Puducherry comes as an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Abdul Samad, who has scored 202 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.66, and Umar Nazir, who has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.66. Rohit Sharma has been able to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.42.

On the other hand, Puducherry has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. The team holds 6th spot in the standings with just one point, as they have managed to secure one loss and no wins in the three games played. While the next game against Jammu and Kashmir seems a challenge, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Neyan Shyam Kangayan, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.83, and Mohit Kale, who has scored 113 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.60. Gaurav Yadav has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 42.66.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry will be played at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jammu and Kashmir. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a slight chance of rain on day two and three.

Partly Sunny 41 - 45% Humidity 7° - 20° C Temperature 2 - 3 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 41 - 45% Humidity 7° - 20° C Temperature 2 - 3 kmph Wind Speed

Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry Player List

Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Umar Nazir, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.50, and Sahil Lotra, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 37.59.

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sagar Trivedi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35.60, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 103 runs in 5 innings at an average of 20.60.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Top Batters

Abdul Samad will be a key batsman for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to score 792 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 49.50.

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 547 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.47.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar will be a key bowler for Jammu & Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to take 47 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.63.

Sagar Udeshi will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 42 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.41.