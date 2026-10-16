Haryana vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction HAR 54 % Chance of Winning CHA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is set to have some more exciting matches in the upcoming round, as the Group D game will feature Haryana going against Chandigarh. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. Haryana is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Himachal Pradesh by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Chandigarh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Mumbai by an innings and 155 runs.

Who will win? Haryana Chandigarh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Haryana and Chandigarh are facing each other for the first time in Ranji Trophy.

Ankit Kumar, from Haryana, has scored 593 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.88.

Jagjit Singh, from Chandigarh, has taken 31 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.35.

Haryana vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Haryana will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yashvardhan Dalal, who has scored 72 runs off 135 balls, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.16. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 82 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41, and Raj Bawa, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 18.25.

Haryana Chances of Winning: 54%

Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 46%

Haryana vs Chandigarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Haryana has received a dominant start to the new edition of Ranji Trophy. The team went on to secure a win over Himachal Pradesh in its opening match, which helped them to grab 6 points from the game. Against Chandigarh, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ankit Kumar, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Kanishk Chouhan, who has scored 50 runs off 79 balls. Parth Vats has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 7.20.

On the other hand, Chandigarh has not been able to start off this tournament well. The team endured a massive loss in its opening game, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. But it will be quite challenging for them to do it in the next game against Haryana, as it will be an away game for them. They have batsmen such as Nishunk Birla, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50, and Shivam Bhambri, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22. Rohit Dhanda has been able to take 4 wickets for the team at an average of 19.50.

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Haryana vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Haryana and Chandigarh will be played at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Haryana. This venue is yet to host a test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Haryana and Chandigarh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 48 - 51% Humidity 17° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 48 - 51% Humidity 17° - 32° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Haryana and Chandigarh Player List

Team Form

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has regained its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aman Kumar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Himanshu Rana, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 89.58.

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jagjit Singh, who holds a wicket at an economy of 3.25, and Akshit Rana, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.

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Haryana vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Ankit Kumar will be a key batsman for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 593 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.88.

Arjun Azad will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 662 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 47.29.

Haryana vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj will be a key bowler for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 2.63.

Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.35.