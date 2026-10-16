Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
HIM
40%
Chance of Winning
MUM
60%
Parimatch
First class
Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur
Who will win?
Facts:
- Mumbai has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Chandigarh, losing none.
- Akash Vasisht, from Himachal Pradesh, has scored 636 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 57.82.
- Shams Mulani, from Mumbai, has taken 41 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.12.
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Chances of Winning
Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Himachal Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 86 runs off 192 balls, and Tushar Deshpande, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.71. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will also be eager to secure a win. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Akash Vasisht, who has scored 115 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 48.52, and Aryaman Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.80.
- Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 40%
- Mumbai Chances of Winning: 60%
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Himachal Pradesh did not receive a good start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. In the next game against Mumbai, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, but their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Innesh Mahajan, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Hritik Kalia, who has scored 28 runs off 86 balls. Arpit Guleria has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.
On the other hand, Mumbai didn't take time to establish its dominance in the new edition of Ranji Trophy. The team started its campaign with a massive win over Chandigarh, which helped them to grab 7 points. Against Himachal Pradesh, their record has been unbeaten in recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 65 runs off 149 balls, and Tanush Kotian, who has scored 58 runs off 91 balls. Mohit Avasthi has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.75.
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
The match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be played at Luhnu Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Himachal Pradesh. This venue is yet to host a test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on the first two days.
Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arora Shubham
wicket keeper
Anand Akash
wicket keeper
Guleria Arpit
bowler
Ankolekar Atharva
bowler
Kalia Hritik
no information yet
Avasthi Mohit
bowler
Kalta Vaibhav
no information yet
Deshpande Tushar
bowler
Mahajan Innesh
batsman
Dsouza Sylvester
bowler
Mann Pukhraj
batsman
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Negi Mukul
batsman
Joshi Divyansh
all rounder
Rana Jitender
no information yet
Khan Musheer
batsman
Sandal Harshit
no information yet
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Sharma Divesh
all rounder
Kotian Tanush
all rounder
Sharma Nitin
batsman
Lad Siddhesh
batsman
Sharma Vipin
no information yet
Mhatre Ayush
no information yet
Singh Amanpreet
no information yet
Mulani Shams
all rounder
Singh Aryaman
bowler
Parkar Suved
batsman
Vasisht Akash
all rounder
Tamore Hardik
wicket keeper
Wadhera Nehal
all rounder
Tarmale Onkar
no information yet
Team Form
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
Himachal Pradesh has struggled to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jitender Rana, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Tanush Kotian, who took 3 wickets at an average of 10, and Mohit Avasthi, who has scored 56 runs off 119 balls.
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Batters
Akash Vasisht will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 636 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 57.82.
Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 897 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 69.
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Himachal PradeshHIM
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
MumbaiMUM
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai
First class
Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur, null
Himachal Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Bowlers
Mukul Negi will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.06.
Shams Mulani will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 41 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.12.
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