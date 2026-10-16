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Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction

HIM

40%

Chance of Winning

MUM

60%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

First class

Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur

The upcoming match in Group D of the Ranji Trophy has kept the cricket fans waiting, as it will be Himachal Pradesh going against Mumbai. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur. Himachal Pradesh is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Haryana by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Mumbai has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Chandigarh, losing none.
  • Akash Vasisht, from Himachal Pradesh, has scored 636 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 57.82.
  • Shams Mulani, from Mumbai, has taken 41 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.12.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Chances of Winning 

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Himachal Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 86 runs off 192 balls, and Tushar Deshpande, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.71. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will also be eager to secure a win. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Akash Vasisht, who has scored 115 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 48.52, and Aryaman Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.80. 

  • Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 40%
  • Mumbai Chances of Winning: 60%

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Himachal Pradesh did not receive a good start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. In the next game against Mumbai, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, but their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Innesh Mahajan, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Hritik Kalia, who has scored 28 runs off 86 balls. Arpit Guleria has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20. 

On the other hand, Mumbai didn't take time to establish its dominance in the new edition of Ranji Trophy. The team started its campaign with a massive win over Chandigarh, which helped them to grab 7 points. Against Himachal Pradesh, their record has been unbeaten in recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 65 runs off 149 balls, and Tanush Kotian, who has scored 58 runs off 91 balls. Mohit Avasthi has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.75. 

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Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be played at Luhnu Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Himachal Pradesh. This venue is yet to host a test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report 

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on the first two days. 

Sunny
51 - 63% Humidity
19° - 32° C Temperature
5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
51 - 63% Humidity
19° - 32° C Temperature
5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai Player List 

Playing

HIM
HIM
MUM
MUM
First TeamSecond Team
Arora Shubham

wicket keeper

Anand Akash

wicket keeper

Kalia Hritik

no information yet

Kalta Vaibhav

no information yet

Negi Mukul

batsman

Joshi Divyansh

all rounder

Rana Jitender

no information yet

Sandal Harshit

no information yet

Sharma Divesh

all rounder

Kotian Tanush

all rounder

Sharma Vipin

no information yet

Mhatre Ayush

no information yet

Singh Amanpreet

no information yet

Mulani Shams

all rounder

Vasisht Akash

all rounder

Tamore Hardik

wicket keeper

Wadhera Nehal

all rounder

Tarmale Onkar

no information yet

Team Form 

Himachal Pradesh Team Form 

Himachal Pradesh has struggled to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jitender Rana, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18. 

Mumbai Team Form 

Mumbai has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Tanush Kotian, who took 3 wickets at an average of 10, and Mohit Avasthi, who has scored 56 runs off 119 balls. 

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Batters 

Akash Vasisht will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 636 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 57.82.

Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 897 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 69. 

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai

First class

Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur, null

Icon

Himachal Pradesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99
Icon

Mumbai

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Bowlers 

Mukul Negi will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.06.

Shams Mulani will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 41 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.12.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Mumbai will win. Mumbai has been strong against Himachal Pradesh in its recent head-to-head matches.
Compare Odds:Himachal Pradesh to Win - 1.99
Mumbai to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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