Kerala vs Odisha Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction KER 53 % Chance of Winning ODI 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Ranji Trophy is about to have some intense matches loading up in Group C, as the next game will feature Kerala going against Odisha. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Greenfield International Stadium. Kerala is heading to this game after having its previous match against Jharkhand end in a draw. On the other hand, Odisha is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Gujarat by 10 wickets.

Who will win? Kerala Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: The only match between Kerala and Odisha ended in a draw.

Sachin Baby, from Kerala, has scored 559 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.94.

Badal Biswal, from Odisha, has taken 21 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.03.

Kerala vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Kerala will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Nair, who has scored 147 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 54.44, and Vaisakh Chandran, who holds 5 wickets at an average of 33.20. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 155 runs in 2 innings at an average of 77.50, and Badal Biswal, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.20.

Kerala Chances of Winning: 53%

Odisha Chances of Winning: 47%

Kerala vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kerala has not been able to get off to a strong start in this tournament. Their opening match against Jharkhand ended in a draw, as the team only managed to grab a point from this game. But their next game against Odisha seems to be an opportunity to secure a win, as they will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Aditya Sarwate, who has scored 95 runs off 135 balls, and Salman Nizar, who has scored 43 runs off 135 balls. Jalaj Saxena has also been able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 42.

On the other hand, Odisha has also not been able to receive a strong start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss, which has affected their momentum ahead of the upcoming match against Kerala. However, they will be relying on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables and possibly end their losing streak in the next game. They have batsmen such as Sandeep Pattnaik, who has scored 134 runs in 2 innings at an average of 67, and Ninad Rathva, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31. Rajesh Mohanty has been able to take 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 46.

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Kerala vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kerala and Odisha will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kerala. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced Test surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, before the batsmen start to take advantage of the pitch conditions. On the final two days, spinners will find the conditions favourable as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kerala and Odisha could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on all match days, with heavy thunderstorms likely to take place.

Heavy Thunderstorm 76 - 80% Humidity 25° - 31° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 76 - 80% Humidity 25° - 31° C Temperature 6 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Kerala and Odisha Player List

Team Form

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aditya Sarwate, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 58, and Sachin Baby, who has scored 72 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36.

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Om Munde, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50.

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Kerala vs Odisha Top Batters

Sachin Baby will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 559 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.94.

Swastik Samal will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 637 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.39.

Kerala vs Odisha Top Bowlers

MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 33 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.02.

Badal Biswal will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.03.