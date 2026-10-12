New South Wales vs Tasmania Australian Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction BLU 55 % Chance of Winning TIG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the One-Day Cup has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be New South Wales going against Tasmania. This match will be played on 13 October at 4:30 AM IST at Cricket Central in Sydney. New South Wales are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Victoria by 47 runs. On the other hand, Tasmania is heading to this game after losing its previous match against South Australia by 7 runs.

Who will win? New South Wales Tasmania Vote 0 votes

Facts: New South Wales have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Tasmania.

William Salzmann, from New South Wales, has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 111.62.

Riley Meredith, from Tasmania, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

New South Wales will enter the upcoming match against Tasmania with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tasmania and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Salzmann, who has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 111.62, and Ben Dwarshuis, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.20. On the other hand, Tasmania will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jordan Silk, who has scored 142 runs off 106 balls in one inning, and Riley Meredith, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

New South Wales Chances of Winning: 55%

Tasmania Chances of Winning: 45%

New South Wales vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New South Wales, the defending champions, have received a strong start in this tournament. The team has already won both of its opening games this season, as they now prepare for the game against Tasmania. Their record over them has been strong, as the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Jake Scott, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 85.58, and Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 63 runs off 32 balls in one inning. Charlie Stobo has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings for the team at an average of 36.

On the other hand, Tasmania has received a mixed start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win but suffered a loss in the very next match, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. But it will be quite challenging against New South Wales, as their record over them has not been good lately. They have batsmen such as Tim Ward, who has scored 61 runs off 45 balls in one inning, and Mitchell Owen, who has scored 69 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34.50. Matthew Kuhnemann has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 29.66.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

The match between New South Wales and Tasmania will be played at Cricket Central in Sydney, which gives the home-ground advantage to New South Wales. This venue is yet to host an ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced venue. The new ball will be able to provide swinging conditions to the pacers for the initial overs in the game, before the ball loses its shine and allows the batsmen to settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New South Wales and Tasmania could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Light Rain 84% Humidity 14° - 20° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 84% Humidity 14° - 20° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

New South Wales and Tasmania Player List

Team Form

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have been on a dominant run in this format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jake Scott, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26, and Riley Kingsell, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Will Prestwidge, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 85.71.

New South Wales vs Tasmania One-Day Cup Cricket Central, Sydney New South Wales Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Tasmania Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.28 Bet Now!

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Batters

William Salzmann will be a key batsman for New South Wales in the next game. He has been able to score 96 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 111.62.

Jordan Silk is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament. He has managed to score 142 runs for the team in just one inning at a strike rate of 133.96.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales this season. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.20.

Riley Meredith is the leading wicket-taker for Tasmania in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.