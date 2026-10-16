India vs West Indies T20I Series Match Prediction IND 54 % Chance of Winning WI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The West Indies tour of India is now coming to an end, as both teams are now preparing for the series decider. The fifth and final T20I will be played on 17 October at 7:00 PM IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India lost the previous match by 24 runs, as the series now stands at a 2-2 level. Now they will aim to win the last game and seal the series. On the other hand, West Indies will also aim to win the upcoming match and take the series win.

Who will win? India West Indies Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against the West Indies, losing the other two.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 18 runs off 6 balls against Shamar Joseph, while Joseph is yet to take his wicket.

Sherfane Rutherford has scored 21 runs off 17 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.

India vs West Indies Chances of Winning

India will enter the final T20I against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 159 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53, and Naman Dhir, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.80. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shai Hope, who has scored 261 runs in 4 innings at an average of 130.50, and Keemo Paul, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.16.

India Chances of Winning: 54%

West Indies Chances of Winning: 46%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has not been able to show consistent performances in this series. Even after taking the home-ground advantage, the team is having the series drawn at 2-2, as it all goes down to the series decider. With a strong record against West Indies in recent games, they will be eager to secure another win and seal the series. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 139 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.75. Arshdeep Singh has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35.

On the other hand, West Indies have shown some great performances in this series. The team has managed to level the series by 2-2, as they now aim to cause yet another upset and seal the series. But it will be quite challenging, noting their record against India in the recent games. They have batsmen such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 221 runs in 4 innings at an average of 73.66, and Shimron Hetmyer, who has scored 81 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.25. Roston Chase has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.66.

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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and West Indies will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 7 games have been won by the team batting first, and 9 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between India and West Indies could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 78% Humidity 21° - 27° C Temperature 3 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 78% Humidity 21° - 27° C Temperature 3 kmph Wind Speed

India and West Indies Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has not been able to show consistent performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mayank Yadav, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 40.50, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 123 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have managed to regain their winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Shamar Springer, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.20, and Rovman Powell, who has scored 53 runs in 4 innings at an average of 13.25.

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 436 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 43.60.

Shai Hope will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 394 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 58.29.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.17.

Shamar Joseph will be a key bowler for the West Indies in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 11.02.