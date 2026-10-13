India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Prediction
IND
56%
Chance of Winning
WI
44%
Parimatch
T20i
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against the West Indies, losing the remaining two.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 25 runs off 13 balls against Roston Chase, while Chase has dismissed him twice.
- Shai Hope has scored 28 runs off 29 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.
India vs West Indies Chances of Winning
India will enter the upcoming match against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the West Indies and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 143 runs in 3 innings at an average of 71.50, and Naman Dhir, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19. On the other hand, West Indies will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shai Hope, who has scored 159 runs in 3 innings at an average of 79.50, and Roston Chase, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.50.
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India Chances of Winning: 56%
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West Indies Chances of Winning: 44%
India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India has regained its form in this series to extend its lead to 2-1. Now they will be looking forward to winning the next match against the West Indies and eventually seal the series with one game remaining. Holding a strong record against the West Indies, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.50, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66. Mayank Yadav has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.50.
On the other hand, West Indies have not been able to continue their strong form in this series. Even after securing a win in the second game, the team came close to a win but still lost in the third match. Now they will aim to turn the tables in a challenging match, which could help them to take it all to the series decider. They have batsmen such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 172 runs in 3 innings at an average of 57.33, and Quentin Sampson, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls. Shamar Springer has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31.50.
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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
The match between India and West Indies will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining two games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 230, but it falls to 186 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The fourth T20I between India and West Indies won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
India and West Indies Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Andrew Jewel
wicket keeper
Dhir Naman
bowler
Chase Roston
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Patel Axar
all rounder
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Pooran Kamil
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Yadav Mayank
bowler
Sampson Quentin
batsman
Yadav Prince
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Team Form
India Team Form
India has been on a strong run in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.75, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have not been able to perform consistently in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Shamar Joseph, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 58, and Kamil Pooran, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33.
India vs West Indies
T20i
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs West Indies Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 409 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.90.
Shai Hope will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 367 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.88.
India vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.75.
Shamar Joseph will be a key bowler for the West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.03.
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