India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Prediction IND 56 % Chance of Winning WI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are now excited for the fourth T20I of the West Indies tour of India, as both teams prepare to have an intense showdown. This match will be played on 14 October at 7:00 PM IST at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India won the previous match by 14 runs, taking the series lead to 2-1. Now the team will aim to win the next match and seal the series already. On the other hand, West Indies will aim to win the next game and take it all to the series decider.

Who will win? India West Indies Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against the West Indies, losing the remaining two.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 25 runs off 13 balls against Roston Chase, while Chase has dismissed him twice.

Shai Hope has scored 28 runs off 29 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.

India vs West Indies Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the West Indies and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 143 runs in 3 innings at an average of 71.50, and Naman Dhir, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19. On the other hand, West Indies will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shai Hope, who has scored 159 runs in 3 innings at an average of 79.50, and Roston Chase, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.50.

India Chances of Winning: 56%

West Indies Chances of Winning: 44%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has regained its form in this series to extend its lead to 2-1. Now they will be looking forward to winning the next match against the West Indies and eventually seal the series with one game remaining. Holding a strong record against the West Indies, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 58.50, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66. Mayank Yadav has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.50.

On the other hand, West Indies have not been able to continue their strong form in this series. Even after securing a win in the second game, the team came close to a win but still lost in the third match. Now they will aim to turn the tables in a challenging match, which could help them to take it all to the series decider. They have batsmen such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 172 runs in 3 innings at an average of 57.33, and Quentin Sampson, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls. Shamar Springer has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31.50.

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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and West Indies will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining two games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 230, but it falls to 186 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 46% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 46% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

India and West Indies Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a strong run in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.75, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have not been able to perform consistently in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Shamar Joseph, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 58, and Kamil Pooran, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33.

India vs West Indies T20i Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.47 Bet Now!

India vs West Indies Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 409 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.90.

Shai Hope will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 367 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.88.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.75.

Shamar Joseph will be a key bowler for the West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.03.